Funko Announces ECCC Virtual Con 5.0 With Another Lottery System

Funko has announced that Emerald City Comic Con will live on through their next virtual convention. The Virtual Con Spring 2021 event will occur between March 1 – 5, 2021, and will be filled with giveaways, guests, and more. Just like past events, fans are curious when the Emerald City Comic Con Exclusive Pops will go up and how they will be distributed. They are taking a page from last year's book by implementing another lottery system just like we saw for New York Comic Con 2020. Some changes have been made this year to fight bots and give fans an excellent convention experience.

To qualify for a lottery spot, fans already needed to be fans of the Funko Fan Club and have a valid US shipping address. This is nothing new for Funatics, who participated in the NYCC event, so fans should not be surprised by this. The biggest surprise was that Funko did was that they announced a lottery system on the 15th giving new fans no time to apply for the Feb 14th deadline. However, this a great tactic as it will stop bots from filling the empty space in the lottery. Fans will then get emails from Funko that will have them click a link that will automatically enter them into the ECCC Lottery. Check spam folders and make sure you have notifications on in your Fan Club settings.

After you enter your fate to get into the lottery will be nothing but fate at this point, and the winners will be chosen on February 24, 2021. Just like the last convention, there will be two spots you will be assigned if you win, with the exclusive Pops going live on March 3, 2021. Do not fret if you do not get into the lottery, as there will be a public release of the leftovers on March 4 at 9 AM EST here. I was not lucky enough to get into the lottery myself last year, but I could get some of the Pops I wanted in the general release with a smooth transaction. Fans will also have a chance to get their ECCC Pops at shared retailers, which will be revealed in the coming days.

Remember, not everyone will be happy, and in normal circumstances, most people would not be attending Emerald City Comic Con to get the actual official sticker Pops. Funko is extending an olive branch to collectors to be included with these exclusives. Fan reactions are everything but and Funko could make it even harder for us to get these Pops by having fans only be entered if they have an official ECCC ticket. Stay tuned for ECCC Exclusive Pop reveals throughout the week to see what there is to look forward to. Check out everything else you need to know about the Spring Convention through Funkos Blog here.