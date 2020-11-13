The Simpsons Get More Pops from Funko Including Itchy and Scratchy 

The Simpsons are back once again as Funko announces a new wave of Funko Pop vinyls. There are 12 Pops being released, with 3 of them being set up as retailer exclusives. The Simpsons have hit 30 seasons on the air, so there are plenty of designs that Funko can take advantage of and it's playing off. There are some obscure chargers designs from specific episodes as well as first-time-ever Pop designs for some beloved Simpsons characters. The newest wave will consist of:

Commons:

USA Homer

Mafia Bart

Homer watching TV (Deluxe Pop)

Duffman

Barney

Chief Wiggum

Itchy

Scratchy

Large Lad 6-inch

Exclusives:

FunkoShop – Ralph Wiggum

FunkoShop – Sideshow Bob

Hot Topic – Mr. Plow Homer



Itchy and Scratchy have been two Funko Pop characters from The Simpsons I have wanted since the beginning, and they definitely pay off. Some other great additions are Chief Wiggum, Barney, and Duffman, as they have never received the Pop treatment before. The Homer TV Pop Deluxe is another great design and would be even better if it came with a button that played The Simpsons theme song. Each one of these designs is very well done and will easily please many Simpsons fans. The Commons are set to release in February 2021 and can be found located here. The exclusives are harder to pinpoint when they release as Sideshow Bob dropped yesterday on Funko Shop, and Mr. Plow Homer can be found on Hot Topic here. The Ralph Wiggum release is not known just yet, but I'm sure it'll release in another Wednesday online drop from Funko in the coming weeks. With the hundreds of episodes that The Simpsons offers, I am sure that we will see plenty of more Pop Vinyls of the series in the future. We still have plenty of main characters who still need normal Pop versions like Principal Skinner and Bus Driver Otto.