Funko Reveals Pops! With Purpose With Yara Flor, SpongeBob and More

Funko is teaming up with RIVET to help youth-led social change by revealing Pops! With Purpose. For funs who are unaware, RIVET teams up partners with top brands and influencers to help youth fund their work as activists and innovators. Three Pops are on the way for the initiative with each each Pop getting a story of one of the young changemakers out there. Each of the Pop! With Purpose vinyls will feature brand new packaging that will show off their story as well as the Funko and RIVET partnership. Each purchase will go directly to young people leading social change in their communities making this an incredible collectible. There are three Pops on the way from three different franchises with Star Trek, SpongeBob Squarepants, and DC Comics.

Starting us off is a brand new Spock Pop from Star Trek as he sits upon the Command Chair. We then travel to Bikini Bottom as SpongeBob is ready to go Jelly Fishing with his colorful and creative Pop. Lastly and the most important Funko and RIVET Pop! With Purpose release is Yara Flor, aka Wonder Woman from the DC Comics Future State. This is Yara Flor's first collectible and what an amazing way to kick off this line with this highly popular character. Each of the Pop! With Purpose Vinyls are set to release in October 2021 and they are all up for pre-order here.

"Funko has partnered with Rivet and DC to launch Pops! With Purpose – Yara Flor. This Pop! features the story of a young changemaker, and proceeds from each purchase go directly to other young people leading social change in their communities. To learn more about Rivet, visit https://bit.ly/3xTxaFn and check out our Blog to learn more about some of these amazing changemakers. https://bit.ly/3gdI6aO"