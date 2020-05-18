Funko Funkoween Continues with Child's Play and Glams of Killer Klowns

Funkoween is here and the horror reveals continue will some old and new reveals. First, we are gonna take a look at the Killer Klowns from Outer Space as Funko shows. We originally saw these figures during the London Toy Fair as Jumbo, Shorty, and Spikey were shown. It is not always certain that the Pops revealed during those events will make production as licenses can fall through. Well, this officially confirms the Klowns are coming to Earth and are hungry. Killer Klown Slim was already released back in October for New York Comic Con 2019 so make sure you reunite the whole team when you can. Pre-orders are already starting to ship out and you can still get yours here. I wish we got to see something that fans have not already know yet like a Horror Movie Moment or even some special bloody versions. Funko has seemed to fade away from the blood splattered variants I'm not sure if it's too dark now or what but it brought a new and unique feel to each figure and we need it back.

The next reveal for Funko's Funkoween is actually a new reveal and a first for the horror line with its first 10" Pop. I do think that the 10" Funko line is a little over played as they seem to make almost everything into a bigger version. However, there are some Pops that deserve a 10" version like the Jurassic Park T-Rex, Baby Groot, and now Chucky from Child's Play 2. This will be a new mold for Chucky as we see him wearing his Good Guys overalls and a bloody knife in hand. This will mark the 10th Pop in the Chucky Child's Play Funko line and is a great 10th release. This Pop will not be a retailer exclusive and you can find them located here for $34.99 and is expected to release in August 2020. Stay tuned here at Bleeding Cool for more bloody amazing Pops that will be headed our way!