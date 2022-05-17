Gentle Giant Reveals Exclusive Star Wars Celebration Stormtrooper Bust

Star Wars Celebration is getting closer and closer with it its May 26th kick-off date. We will have coverage on the floor to bring fans the news straight from the event. One of the biggest things that Star Wars fans are curious about is what the Celebration exclusives will be. Hasbro has announced they will indeed be attending this year, so I would expect a possible live stream event for the convention. They have yet to reveal their exclusives, but they're not the only ones with goodies to share, and Gentle Giant Ltd. has announced one of theirs. Coming out of Star Wars The Mandalorian, the Remnant Stormtrooper is back with a limited edition 1/6 scale mini-bust.

Coming in at 6" tall, this Imperial Stormtrooper has seen better days and deals with the fallout of the Empire. His armor has not been kept up to date and features a very weathered design. This battle-scarred Remnant Stormtrooper is fully detailed, and Gentle Giant Ltd has included swappable parts for him. Star Wars collectors will be able to switch between him holding an E-11 blaster or a DLT-19 heavy blaster rifle. This Star Wars Celebration exclusive will be limited to only 1,000 pieces and will come with a $120 price tag. It is unclear if he will get a Local Comic Book Store release through Diamond Select Toys or be a convention exclusive at this time. Fans can find all current pre-orders and available statues from Gentle Giant Ltd. right here, and stay tuned for more Celebration reveals as they come.

"A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! Once, the Imperial Stormtrooper was a proud breed, serving the Empire faithfully and relentlessly. But now that the Empire has fallen, so has the Stormtrooper, often selling their services to the highest bidder. This 1/6 scale, approximately 6-inch mini-bust of a battle-scarred Remnant Stormtrooper includes interchangeable arms holding an E-11 blaster and a DLT-19 heavy blaster rifle. It is limited to only 1000 pieces, and comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity."