New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Figures Coming Soon from LingJiHun

A new set of officially licensed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figures are coming soon from LingJiHun as the four brothers kick off the line

Pre-orders are now available for a new series of officially licensed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figures from LingJiHun. There are a lot of TMNT figures out there with Playmates, NECA, Super7, and even Heatboys with their Mech Series. The first wave includes 1/12 scale versions of Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael, each featuring unique body designs and standing roughly 6" tall. They are all priced at around $100 each; these figures boast multiple movable joints, detailed skin textures, and high-quality construction. As expected, the accessories that will be included will consist of interchangeable heads, bandanas, their signature weapons, as well as a few others like the Shell-Phone, attack effects, throwing stars, and of course, pizza. These figures are ready to rock your current Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collection with incredible shell-shocking detail, tubular articulation, and radical accessoires. LingJiHun has this entire collection of TMNT figures set for release in Q2 2025, and pre-orders are already live.

New LingJiHun 1/12 Scale Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Figures

"LINGJIHUN 1/12 Ninja Turtles Series Action Figure. The first wave of characters in the LINGJIHUN Ninja Turtles series are the four main turtle characters: Michelangelo, Donatello, Raphael, and Leonardo. Michelangelo is 16 cm tall, Donatello and Leonardo are 16.5 cm tall, and Raphael is 17 cm tall. Each has a different body design. Officially licensed by Nickelodeon, the main structure is made of PVC+POM process, with multiple joints that can move."

"The use of dense damping joint technology maintains a good feel while providing a better play experience! Based on the image authorized by Nickelodeon, the designers of the LINGJIHUN team have sculpted detailed and realistic skin textures and used multi-layer spraying and hand-painting techniques to further enhance the overall texture. LINGJIHUN team has designed unique accessories and special effects for each Ninja Turtle to increase the fun of playing."

