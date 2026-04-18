Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

New Dark Avengers Hawkeye Marvel Legends Figure Coming Soon

A new Marvel Legends Build-A-Figure wave is on the way from Hasbro and will include the debut of Hawkeye from Dark Avengers

Article Summary Marvel Legends debuts Dark Avengers Hawkeye, featuring Bullseye as Hawkeye from the iconic comic series.

Figure includes signature bow, arrow, swappable hands, and Build-A-Figure pieces to complete Marvel’s Box.

Bullseye’s edgy take on Hawkeye blends classic hero looks with the sinister Dark Avengers twist.

Pre-orders open on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, with expected release in Summer 2026 for collectors.

During the Dark Avengers era, Bullseye took on the identity of Hawkeye as part of Norman Osborn's government-sanctioned team. Introduced in Marvel Comics Dark Avengers #1 (2009), Osborn deliberately chose Bullseye to wear the Hawkeye costume to help fool the public. This would also create a disturbing contrast between the standard heroic Avengers symbol and what Osborn was creating and doing behind the scenes. Hasbro is now back with a brand new Marvel Legends figure as they continue to build the Dark Avengers in 6" format, and Bullseye as Hawkeye is up next.

In Dark Avengers, Bullseye has a signature ability to turn any object into a deadly projectile, which worked well with a bow and arrow in hand. As expected, though, his methods were far more brutal and unhinged, even openly killing opponents. Hawkeye is now ready to join Warbird, Daken, and Iron Patriot with an impressive new figure that showcases Bullseye's heroic outfit from the comic book series. He will come with a bow and arrow, a pair of swappable hands, and a piece for Marvel's Box Build-A-Figure. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, with this sinister Hawkeye set to arrive in Summer 2026.

Marvel Legends Series – Dark Avengers Hawkeye (Bullseye)

"Rewarding psychopath Bullseye for his role in helping to defeat the Skrull Secret Invasion, Norman Osborne recruits him to be the new Hawkeye on the Dark Avengers team. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the new Hasbro Marvel Legends Hawkeye figure!"

"This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's Dark Avengers comics. The Dark Avengers Hawkeye action figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 7 accessories including 2 alternate hands, bow, arrow, and quiver, and 2 Marvel's Box Build-A-Figure pieces."

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