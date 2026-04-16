Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Marvel Comics Ultimate Wolverine Comes to Life from Marvel Legends

A new Marvel Legends Build-A-Figure wave is on the way from Hasbro and will include the debut of Wolverine from the Ultimate Universe

Logan from Marvel Comics Ultimate Wolverine is a radical reinvention of the character within Marvel's new Ultimate Universe. First appearing in Ultimate Universe: One Year In (2024) before his solo series launched in 2025. This version of Logan has been reimagined as a controlled weapon, essentially Winter Soldier, who operates under the rule of the Maker's Council. Instead of the usual rugged, independent antihero fans are used to, this Wolverine is more subdued, deadly, and shaped by manipulation and control. However, he will break free of the Winter Soldier program and regain his free will as the story goes on, and Hasbro is helping him do just that.

A brand new set of Marvel Legends figures is on the way as Hasbro reveals a new Build-a-Figure wave. Ultimate Wolverine is one of those brand-new figures that give collectors a new version of the infamous X-Men as he dons his red-and-black Winter Soldier design. The claws and the head sculpt are brand new for this release, and he is surely a deadly first start for Hasbro to build the new Ultimate Universe in 6" scale. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, with a Summer 2026 release.

Marvel Legends Series – Ultimate Universe Wolverine

"Brainwashed mutant Logan serves members of the shadowy Maker's Council as the lethal Winter Soldier. Breaking free of their control, he joins the Opposition forces with new codename Wolverine. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Ultimate Wolverine figure!"

"This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's Ultimate Wolverine and Ultimate Universe comics. The Ultimate Wolverine action figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 2 accessories including 2 alternate hands to display Wolverine with adamantium claws extended or retracted."

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