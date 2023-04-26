Guts from Berserk Comes to Life with Tamashii Nations S.H. Figuarts The iconic and legendary world of Berserk is combining to life with the help of Tamashii Nations with some brand new figure releases

It is near impossible to capture the essence of the legendary series Berserk. This widely popular manga series has influenced so much, and Tamashii Nations is now bringing the hero Guts to life. That is right, Guts is arriving as the latest S.H.Figuarts release wearing the Berserker armor given to him by a witch. He will come with two pairs of swappable hands and two facial expressions, as well as a fabric cloak. Three weapons are included with a Blowgun, a cannon, and of course, The Dragon Slayer sword. This is a figure that Berserk fans have patiently been waiting for, and Tamashii Nations has delivered! Guts (Berserker Armor) will bring the dark fantasy world to life in September 2023 in Japan. Collectors can expect at least a $100 release when pre-orders finally arrive, like here.

"Berserk," the gold standard of dark fantasy that boasts worldwide popularity, finally descends on S.H.Figuarts. The first figure is Guts wearing the armor of a mad warrior. "There's no such thing as paradise after running away." Guts wearing the berserker armor given to him by the witch of the Reiki Manor from "Berserk", the monumental dark fantasy that is popular all over the world. It comes with facial parts and armed options that reproduce various scenes from the original comic, including a large sword that is indispensable for Guts."

Optional parts are included to recreate scenes such as the large sword, Logan, and Canon firing scenes. You can reproduce the powerful action of Guts to masters various weapons.

By sculpting from the skeleton, both the proportions that image the original and natural movement are compatible. The main body is partly painted with a brush to reproduce the texture of the armor in the shadows on the body, giving it a solid appearance.

In addition to the normal face, two types of expression parts are included: a powerful screaming face and a conch-based that are inspired by the original work. Various action scenes can be reproduced. The brand engraved on the back of the neck in the amulet given by Schierke are also faithfully reproduced.