DC Comics Ambush Bug Joins McFarlane's Growing DC Multiverse Line

McFarlane Toys is stepping back into the DC Multiverse once again with a brand new set of DC Comics inspired action figures

Article Summary

Created by Keith Giffen, the figure of Ambush Bug with his teleportation suit is set to release in June 2024.

Collectors can pre-order the Ambush Bug figure for $22.99, with a swappable hand and Cheeks the Wonder Toy.

The figure features Ultra Articulation with 22 parts, including accessories and a collectible character card.

McFarlane Toys is really reaching into the DC Multiverse for their latest DC Comics character with Ambush Bug. Ambush Bug is a pretty unit character inside the DC Universe with a chaotic fourth-wall-breaking and bizarre sense of humor. He was created by Keith Giffen and first appeared in DC Comics Presents #52 in 1982. His real name is Irwin Schwab, a deranged man who knows he's a comic book character and wears a unique alien like costume that grants him the ability to teleport. McFarlane Toys is now bringing him to life with their latest DC Multiverse figure that brings the zany hero to life right off the comic book pages. He does not come with many accessories but will feature a swappable hand and Cheeks the Wonder Toy. Ambush Bug is ready to step into your growing DC Comics collection in June 2024, and pre-orders are already live for $22.99. Be on the lookout for more recently revealed Multiverse figures with the return of Mr. Freeze and Booster Gold.

McFarlane Toys Debuts New Ambush Bug (DC Classic) Figure

"Irwin Schwab is deeply delusional, morally ambiguous, and obsessed with Super Heroes. As Ambush Bug, he sought to join their rarefied society in a body-suit that he claims fell to Earth from the planet Schwab. Harassing Super Heroes including Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and Kobra, he displayed the abilities of teleporting and healing from any injury. Failing as a villain and faring no better as a hero, he briefly found his niche and a measure of stability as A. Bug: Super Hero field-correspondent for Channel 52 News. He still maintains that he has cosmic awareness and that reality is merely comic books being read by extra-dimensional superior beings."

Product Features:

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Accessories include Cheeks the Wonder Toy, an alternate hand and figure display base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

