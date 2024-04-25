Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, LEGO Art

Build The Milky Way Galaxy with the New Cosmic Set from LEGO Art

Blast off with LEGO as they debut as they debut some new intergalactic set including the new wall art The Milky Way Galaxy

Article Summary Discover LEGO Art's Milky Way Galaxy set, a 3,091-piece tribute to the cosmos.

Experience a 3D, textured galactic wall art featuring iconic cosmic locations.

LEGO's cosmic set launches May 18, 2024, for $199.99 at the LEGO Store.

Enjoy interactive building with 5 panels, QR codes, and an educational soundtrack.

LEGO has really started to expand their sets to adults with Collector's Edition sets for Star Wars and Marvel and so much more. They have even stepped into the botanical and art worlds with their gorgeous flower sets and LEGO Art wall art construction pieces. LEGO is now taking things up a notch, as they unveiled a brand-new LEGO Art set having Master Builders get cosmic and build The Milky Way Galaxy. That is right, coming in at 3,091 pieces, it is time to blast off for this impressive set that comes on a 15.5" tall and 25.5" frame.

The whole galactic wall art will include a fully textured and 3D layered depiction of The Milky Way, capturing the beauty of this cosmic masterpiece. Discover space like nerve before and create other famous interstellar parts like Trappist-1, The Pleiades, The Crab Nebula, and even The Pillars of Creation. Scan the QR code to take your LEGO Art sessions to new levels with the specially curated Soundtrack. The Milky Way Galaxy LEGO Art set is priced at $199.99, it is set to release on May 18, 2024, and astronauts can see the set right on the LEGO Store.

Get Cosmic with The Milky Way Galaxy LEGO Art

Bring to life the vast beauty of The Milky Way Galaxy (31212) with this incredible LEGO® wall art building kit for adults. This awe-inspiring piece of art is created from 3,091 layered LEGO bricks and pieces to produce a 3D effect of incredible depth and texture. It includes some of the Milky Way's most famous points of interest, including Trappist-1, The Pleiades, The Crab Nebula and The Pillars of Creation. There is also a 'You are Here' tile to show the earth's place in the galaxy."

"This astronomy and space-themed gift is built on 5 different panels, each of which comes with its own building instructions booklet, so family, friends and loved ones can build together for a fun and social experience. While they build, they can scan each booklet's QR code to learn more about the Milky Way through the set's specially curated Soundtrack."

