Halo Spartan Collection Pre-Orders Go Live on GameStop

Halo fandom is starting to pick up once again with the announcement of Halo: Infinite. This is the perfect time to show off some new collectibles and Jazwares us here for just that. Originally being announced in the 2020 Toy Fair, the Halo Spartan Collection is coming in full force. Pre-orders for some of the upcoming characters have surfaced on GameStop and it gives us a nice first look at the line. Three characters have been shown so far with Spartan Mark V and the iconic Master Chief from Halo. We will also be getting Kat-B320 from the spin-off game Halo: Reach. Each figure stands at 6.5" tall and they all come with retrospective weapons for each. Chief gets his MA40 Rifle, the Spartan gets the VK78 Commando Rifle, and Kat will get 2 with M6V Spartan Laser and M6G Magnum.

The Halo franchise has been in dire need of a figure line like this. They have such a massive line of characters that one dedicated line to the series is a great way to show off the heroes and maybe some villains. This is a great start for this line and I hope we can get more members of the Reach team later on. The Halo Spartan Collection is set to release in October 2020. Master Chief, Kat-B320, and Spartan Mark V will all be priced at only $19.99 and pre-orders are live and can be found below.

Halo Master Chief The Spartan Collection Action Figure

The prestige and mystique of the UNSC's most larger-than-life heroes has been brought to life like never before with the 6.5" Spartan Collection. And of course, no one has lived up to this legendary legacy in the Halo universe more than Spartan-II super-soldier John-117, the Master Chief. Wielding an MA40 Assault Rifle against anyone who threatens the safety of humanity, this Master Chief 6.5" figure comes with high-quality details, full articulation for posing, and accessories for customizing play and display. Each figure in the 6.5" Spartan Collection features a fan-favorite Spartan figure, accessories, and at least one game-accurate weapon. An officially licensed Halo product from Wicked Cool Toys, a Jazwares Company!

Halo Spartan Mark V (B) The Spartan Collection Action Figure

The prestige and mystique of the UNSC's most larger-than-life heroes has been brought to life like never before with the 6.5" Spartan Collection. Whether they're slaying enemy forces, completing vital mission objectives, or capturing that final climactic flag, any Spartan wearing Mark V Mjolnir armor is an essential member of the UNSC forces. Wielding a VK78 Commando Rifle, this Spartan Collection 6.5" figure comes with high-quality details, full articulation for posing, and accessories for customizing play and display. Each figure in the 6.5" Spartan Collection features a fan-favorite Spartan figure, accessories, and at least one game-accurate weapon. An officially licensed Halo® product from Wicked Cool Toys, a Jazwares Company!

Halo: Reach Kat-B320 The Spartan Collection Action Figure

The prestige and might of the UNSC's SPARTAN Program has been brought to life like never before with the 6.5" Spartan Collection. A core member of the famous Noble Team from the iconic game, Halo: Reach, Kat-B320 aka Noble Two joins the Spartan Collection. Wielding a M6V Spartan Laser and a M6G Magnum pistol to defend the colony of Reach, this Spartan Kat 6.5" figure comes with high-quality details, full articulation for posing, and accessories for customizing play and display. Each figure in the 6.5" Spartan Collection features a fan-favorite Spartan figure, accessories, and at least one game-accurate weapon. An officially licensed Halo® product from Wicked Cool Toys, a Jazwares Companyx!