The Mandalorian and His N-1 Starfighter Fly On Into Hasbro's TVC Hasbro has revealed an impressive amount of new reveals during SWCE including The Mandalorian and his new N-1 Starfighter

One of the biggest episodes of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett featured the return of The Mandalorian. Din Djarin is coping with Luke training Grogu and is in need of a brand new ship. With the help of a friend, Mando modifies the iconic Naboo Starfighter as seen in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. The N-1 Starfighter has finally arrived at Hasbro's The Vintage Collection with an impressive and pricey release. Coming in at a whopping $129.99, the N-1 Starfighter is ready for your collection that is packed with detail. Hasbro has even included a display base as well as a new card backed The Mandalorian and Grogu set with fabric elements. This whole set is a must own piece for Star Wars fans, and pre-orders arrive tomorrow April 11, 2023 at 1 PM at most retailers like here.

The Modified Naboo Starfighter Has Arrived at Hasbro

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION THE MANDALORIAN'S N-1 STARFIGHTER – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $129.99 / Available: Fall 2023). This Republic-era handcrafted Naboo N-1 Starfighter has been extensively modified to be a truly one-of-a-kind vehicle for the Mandalorian and his foundling Grogu. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION THE MANDALORIAN'S N-1 STARFIGHTER and figures inspired by the ship's and characters' appearances in STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN."

"This vehicle and figure set features premium detail and design and highly articulated carded Mandalorian figure, a Grogu figure as well as packaging inspired by the original Kenner packaging and branding. Includes vehicle, figure with Grogu, droid socket, 2 stands and 5 entertainment-inspired accessories. Available for pre-order 4/11 at 1 pm ET at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers."