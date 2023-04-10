The Mandalorian and His N-1 Starfighter Fly On Into Hasbro's TVC

Hasbro has revealed an impressive amount of new reveals during SWCE including The Mandalorian and his new N-1 Starfighter 

Published
by
|
Comments

One of the biggest episodes of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett featured the return of The Mandalorian. Din Djarin is coping with Luke training Grogu and is in need of a brand new ship. With the help of a friend, Mando modifies the iconic Naboo Starfighter as seen in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. The N-1 Starfighter has finally arrived at Hasbro's The Vintage Collection with an impressive and pricey release. Coming in at a whopping $129.99, the N-1 Starfighter is ready for your collection that is packed with detail. Hasbro has even included a display base as well as a new card backed The Mandalorian and Grogu set with fabric elements. This whole set is a must own piece for Star Wars fans, and pre-orders arrive tomorrow April 11, 2023 at 1 PM at most retailers like here.

The Modified Naboo Starfighter Has Arrived at Hasbro

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION THE MANDALORIAN'S N-1 STARFIGHTER – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $129.99 / Available: Fall 2023). This Republic-era handcrafted Naboo N-1 Starfighter has been extensively modified to be a truly one-of-a-kind vehicle for the Mandalorian and his foundling Grogu. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION THE MANDALORIAN'S N-1 STARFIGHTER and figures inspired by the ship's and characters' appearances in STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN."

"This vehicle and figure set features premium detail and design and highly articulated carded Mandalorian figure, a Grogu figure as well as packaging inspired by the original Kenner packaging and branding. Includes vehicle, figure with Grogu, droid socket, 2 stands and 5 entertainment-inspired accessories. Available for pre-order 4/11 at 1 pm ET at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Tyler RobertsAbout Tyler Roberts

He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. Historian, Air Force Veteran, and dedicated collector of Mezco Toyz, Marvel Legends, and is obsessed with Star Wars.
twitter
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.