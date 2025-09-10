Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Hit the Streets with Hasbro's New Marvel Comics Daredevil Figure

Expand your collection with some brand new Marvel Legends figures as Hasbro has revealed that new figures are in the way

Article Summary Hasbro reveals new Marvel Legends Daredevil figure in classic black sweatsuit from The Man Without Fear comic.

Figure pays homage to Daredevil's gritty street origins and Netflix series appearances in early seasons.

Includes swappable hands, white baton, mini comic, and premium articulation for dynamic posing and play.

Available for pre-order at $27.99 with January 2026 release; packed in blister packaging for collectors.

Before his iconic red costume or armored suits, Daredevil first fought crime in a humble black sweatsuit, tied together with a bandana mask and wielding a baton. This gritty costume appears in Daredevil: The Man Without Fear (1993) by Frank Miller and mirrors the grounded vigilante rising from the streets. The suit's practicality and stealthy vibe made it popular enough to be revived in Netflix's Daredevil series, especially Season 1 and again in Season 3. This costume captures the raw, early days of Matt Murdock as he transforms from novice fighter into defender of Hell's Kitchen, and now it arrives at Marvel Legends.

A new wave of Mini Marvel Comics Marvel Legends figures is on the way from Hasbro, with sweatsuit Matt Murdock being one of them. The Devil of Hell's Kitchen is decked out in black with some white kicks on, and he comes with swappable hands, a white baton, and a mini comic of Daredevil: The Man Without Fear. This new Marvel Legends wave comes in blister packaging and has a new price point of $27.99. Pre-orders are already live at most online retailers, including Hasbro Pulse, with a January 2026 release date.

Marvel Legends – Mini Comic Book Wave 2 – Daredevil

"Blind lawyer Matt Murdock rescues a young girl from Kingpin's thugs completing his transformation into Daredevil: The Man Without Fear. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Daredevil figure! Detailed to look like the character's appearance at the climax of Marvel's Daredevil: The Man Without Fear, this collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs."

"This Marvel action figure set comes with 5 accessories, including 3 alternate hands, iconic billy club, as well as a 6-inch scale plastic comic book accessory featuring the cover of The Man Without Fear. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections."

