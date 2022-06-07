Hiya Toys Debuts New Godzilla Vs. Kong Kong Exquisite Basic Figure

Hiya Toys is unleashing the power of King Kong as they debut their newest Exquisite Basic figure. Hiya is quite known for its highly impressive lineup of 1/18 scale figures featuring iconic franchises with RoboCop, Predator, Alien, and 2000 A.D (Judge Dredd). One of their newest line of collectibles is Godzilla Vs. Kong, and it looks like a new figure is entering the domain and at an even bigger size. Increasing its size to a 1/12 scale, this China-exclusive Kong comes in at 6.3 inches tall and features 16 points of articulation.

Even more detail and swappable parts are featured with Kong, like textured fur, battle wounds, and more likeness to his on-screen counterpart. As for accessories, Hiya Toys has given Kong two swappable heads and three pairs of interchangeable hands. His new Hollow Earth axe will also be included, and I would assume Godzilla is next to enter the Exquisite Basic line next. The Godzilla Vs. Kong figure is set to release in December 2022, and he is ONLY available to pre-order in Mainland CHINA at the moment. Collectors can find all Hiya Toys figures right here in the meantime to build up their 1/18 scale army.

"New item! Kong from GODZILLA VS. KONG joins Hiya Exquisite Basic! In GODZILLA VS. KONG, the two powerful forces of nature clash in the battle of the century. Unleash the primal strength of Kong as he enters Hollow Earth and waves his battle-ax to challenge Godzilla for the title of King of the Monsters!"

"We focus on creating cost-effective and high-performance action figures for the Exquisite Basic Series. Kong stands 6.3 inches tall with 16 points of articulation. Natural posable lets you re-create your favorite scenes. The action figure is created based on Kong's actual bone structure from the movie with detailed hair and battle wounds across the body. It also comes with a battle-ax, 2 interchangeable heads, and 3 pairs of interchangeable hands. Release time: 2022.12"

*This Figure is ONLY available to pre-order in Mainland CHINA.