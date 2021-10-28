Hot Toys Celebrates 25 Years of Toy Story with New Cosbaby's

Toy Story is celebrating their 25th anniversary this year which is a big historical moment for the beloved Disney/ Pixar film. The franchise has had 4 full-length films, multiple shorts, and a beloved fanbase that keeps the magic alive. Hot Toys is celebrating in their own way as they unveil three new Cosbaby Toy Story figures. The Iridescent Color Variant Cosbaby starts us off first, which adds an amazing silver deco to the classic three-eyes Alien. These shiny little guys are packed with adorable detail, and the silver shiny gives fans a shiny trophy for 25 years of fun. The Cosbaby fun does not end there as two new XL Hot Toys Toy Story Cosbaby figures are coming standing at a massive 13.5 inches tall. Lotso and the classic green three-eyed Alien are back at an enlarged size and ready to show your love for Toy Story. Pre-orders and prices for these Cosbaby figures from Hot Toys are not up just yet, but can be found here.

"Toy Story – Cosbaby – Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Toy Story, Hot Toys has recreated the beloved toy characters into adorable collectibles in different sizes ranging from extra large to small, features Alien, Lotso Cosbaby (XL); and Alien (Iridescent Color Version) Cosbaby (S). Each Cosbaby (XL) collectible measures approximately 30 – 34.5cm; and Cosbaby (S) measures 8.5cm in height with rotatable head design."

"Oooohhhh! Rescue the loveable Alien from the clutches of The Claw! The 34.5cm tall sized-up Alien Cosbaby (XL) in classic blue space outfit is out-of-this-world cute; while the special Alien (Iridescent Color Version) Cosbaby (S) is bringing an alternative choice of collection for fans of little alien fans. Save up lots of love for the 30cm tall Lotso Cosbaby (XL), because the teddy really needs it! Bring home today the adorable Cosbaby from Toy Story!"