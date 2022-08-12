Hot Toys Debuts Exclusive Marvel Cosbaby Figures For Shanghai Open

Hot Toys has opened a new store in Shanghai, China, and that means some new exclusives are arriving with the launch. We have seen a couple of Marvel Studios exclusives 1:6 scale releases with Captain America and Iron Man. It looks like they are not the only ones releasing exclusively, as two limited edition Cosbaby figures are also arriving. The Hot Toys Cosbaby line is very popular overseas, so it is no surprise two new ones are here for their new flagship store. This time, Peter Parker and Tony Stark are here and celebrating the city with them, both wearing Shanghai t-shirts. All the Cosbaby details you love are back with enlarged head sculpts and a cartoon style Marvel fans fall in love with. Both figures will be found only at the new Hot Toys Flagship Store in Shanghai, so if you are overseas, then you're in luck. I would imagine they are priced at their usually $25 price range, and in the meantime, all other Hot Toys stateside releases are found here.

"Our friendly neighborhood hero Peter Parker has dressed up for Hot Toys' Shanghai flagship store opening! Appeared in casual look and t–shirt with Shanghai written in Chinese, Peter is joining the party with his mask off. Measures approximately 10.5 cm tall with bobble-head function. Be sure to bring home this exclusive Cosbaby when you visit the location!"

"This summer, Hot Toys is to open a new flagship store in Shanghai downtown area! To commemorate this remarkable occasion, we are offering special versions of Cosbaby collectible. Include our favorite Tony Stark as Cosbaby wearing a Shanghai t-shirt, lifting his Iron Man helmet. Measures approximately 10cm tall with bobble-head function. Visit this store location to pick up the exclusive collectible now!"