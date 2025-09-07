Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged:

Jurassic World's Mussaurus Joins Mattel's Hammond Collection

Take a walk 65 million years ago with Mattel as they debut their newest set of Jurassic World Hammond Collection dinosaurs

Article Summary Mussaurus from Jurassic World Evolution 2 debuts in Mattel’s Hammond Collection dinosaur figures.

This 8.4" collectible features 15 points of articulation, lifelike eyes, stripes, and a wired tail.

Includes swappable front feet for alternate poses, capturing Mussaurus’ unique movement history.

Available at Target for $14.99 starting December 2025—expand your Jurassic World dinosaur lineup.

The Mussaurus, meaning "mouse lizard," is a fascinating early dinosaur that appears in the extended Jurassic World franchise, particularly in games like Jurassic World: Evolution 2. Despite its name, Mussaurus wasn't mouse-sized for long; it started small but could grow to nearly 10 feet in length. This herbivorous dinosaur lived during the Late Triassic period and is one of the earliest known members of the sauropod family. While not featured in the main films, Mussaurus does add more scientific depth and variety to the franchise, even if it was only seen in the games.

Mattel is now expanding its Jurassic World Hammond Collection with dinosaurs from other media. Measuring 8.4" long, the Mussaurus features 15 points of articulation, photo-realistic eyes, unique striped deco, and a wired tail. Build up your very own park or remember the humble beginnings of some of the largest creatures ever to walk the Earth. The Jurassic World Hammond Collection Mussaurus is priced at $14.99 and will hit Target stores first in December 2025.

Jurassic World Hammond Collection Mussaurus

"This Jurassic World Mussaurus dinosaur action figure expands the Hammond Collection. Named for the innovative founder of Jurassic Park, this line celebrates the thrills and adventure of the Jurassic World franchise and sets a new quality standard for dinosaur collectibles. The deluxe design of the Mussaurus includes 15 points of articulation, life-like eyes and a wired posable tail."

Discover the thrills and adventure of the Jurassic World franchise captured in the line of action figures that sets a new quality standard for dinosaur collectibles — the Hammond Collection!

With premium design and details like photo-realistic eyes, this Mussaurus is designed to delight collectors.

With 15 points of articulation, this figure is ready for the spotlight. The Mussaurus comes with an extra pair of swappable front feet to allow alternate poses for this dinosaur that could walk on its hind legs.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!