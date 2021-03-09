The Vision Searches For Truth With New Hot Toys WandaVision Figure

WandaVision brought back the Vision to fans since his demise back in Avengers: Infinity War. Questions were asked, and we got all our answers as the series made its dermic end last week. Hot Toys is not done with the series yet as they announce new amazing 1:6 scale figures from the hit Marvel Studios series. The Vision is here to save the day with his new highly detailed, highly articulated, and beautifully crafted figure. He will feature a tailored outfit with a cape, swappable hands, and a special character stand.

Fans have not been his head over heels for Vision since his debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron. This amazing character is finally his time back in the spotlight, and I think that is the point of bringing these Marvel characters to the TV screen. I can expect we will also see the white-out version of the Vision later on as it features the same body, just colorless. The WandaVision, The Vision 1:6 Scale Figure from Hot Toys, is priced at $250. He is expected to release between July – September 2022, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Make sure to also add the upcoming Hot Toys Scarlet Witch figure as well to complete your WandaVision collection.

What is grief, if not love persevering?

"Vision is aware of the full trauma Wanda experienced in Avengers: Infinity War, having killed him to prevent Thanos from getting the Mind Stone, but heartbroken and devastated to watch him sacrificed again after the warlord revised time. Following the recent debut of The Scarlet Witch collectible figure, Hot Toys is excited to present another fan beloved superhero from WandaVision – Vision as 1/6th scale collectible figure to expand on your Avengers' display."

"Meticulously crafted based on the screen appearance of Vision in WandaVision series, the figure features an impressive head sculpt and the Mind Stone with stunning details reflecting the android's mechanical features, a highly-poseable specialized body, skillfully tailored outfit with cape attached, several interchangeable hands, a specially designed figure stand and a themed backdrop to recreate the scene. Don't miss the chance to recruit this android figure to your WandaVision collection!"

The 1/6th scale Vision Collectible Figure specially features:

Newly painted head sculpt with authentic and detailed likeness of Vision in WandaVision

Highly-accurate facial features, detailed skin texture and the Mind Stone

Specially applied metallic red-violet skin tone to reflect Vision's distinctive appearance

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Approximately 31.5 cm tall

Six (6) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

One (1) pair of open hands

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) teal colored full body suit with texture and red-violet colored highlights

One (1) yellow colored cape with patterns and red-violet highlights

One (1) pair of red-violet and gold colored gauntlets

One (1) pair of red-violet and gold colored boots

Accessory:

Specially designed figure stand with character name and backdrop