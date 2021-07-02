Hot Toys Reveals WandaVision White The Vision Is On The Way

The spotlight on WandaVision has already started to fan as all of the other Disney+ series are gaining traction. Hot Toys is keeping the series still alive as they have revealed their newest 1/6th scale figure from WandaaVision. S.W.O.R.D has brought The Vision back from the dead, and he is taken with confronting this Mind Stone version of Vision inside Wanda's world. Standing 12.5″ tall, White Vision will have roughly 30 points of articulation and is loaded with some amazing detail. For accessories, he will include interchangeable eyes, an energy beam effect, swappable hands, and he has an LED effect with his head jewel. The WandaVision White The Vision 1/6th scale figure from Hot Toys is priced at $250. He is expected to release between July – September 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Be sure to check out some of the other WandaVision 1/6th scale figures coming soon, like the final episode Scarlet Witch and standard Vision.

"Wanda Maximoff must be neutralized. You must be destroyed. – The Vision. S.W.O.R.D has been working on bringing Vision back to life after he sacrificed in Avengers: Infinity War. After channeling some of Wanda Maximoff's power, they were successful to reactivate him, but he's distinctly different. The all-white Vision was given directives to neutralize Wanda Maximoff and destroy the original Vision. Today, Hot Toys is excited to unveil a brand-new 1/6th scale collectible figure capturing The Vision from Marvel Studios' WandaVision."

"Skillfully crafted based on the image of The Vision in WandaVision series, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt in gradient white with LED light up function on forehead and interchangeable eyepieces to emulate him prior and after he acquires Vision's memories; incredible details reflecting mechanical features of the rebuilt android; a greatly-poseable specialized body; finely tailored white outfit with shimmering effect and cape attached; an energy beam effect accessory to recreate the fight scene from the finale; multiple pairs of interchangeable hands; and a themed figure stand. Don't miss the chance to recruit The Vision figure to your WandaVision collection!"

The 1/6th scale The Vision Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of The Vision in WandaVision

One (1) newly developed head sculpt with LED light up function on forehead (battery operated)

Two (2) sets of interchangeable eyepieces to emulate him prior and after he acquires Vision's memories

Specially applied gradient white skin tone and blue mechanic part on forehead to reflect The Vision's distinctive appearance

Highly-accurate facial features and detailed skin texture

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Approximately 31.5 cm tall

Six (6) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

One (1) pair of open hands

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) white colored full body suit with texture details

One (1) white colored cape with patterns

One (1) pair of white colored gauntlets

One (1) pair of white colored boots

Accessories:

One (1) energy beam effect accessory (attachable to head sculpt)

Specially designed figure stand with character name