Hot Toys Teases 1/6th Scale The Batman and Motorcycle Figures

We knew it would happen sooner or later as Hot Toys teases collectors with some images of upcoming collectibles for The Batman. The upcoming film is set to release in March 2022, and we are starting to see more and more collectibles arrive for it. Not much is known about these figures, but it does look like we will be getting a standard The Batman 1/6th scale as well as a 1/6th scale companion motorcycle. This new "batcycle" is more modernized than other versions in the past, with some added armor as well as a nice LED headlight. The entire Batsuit from The Batman will come to life with this upcoming figure and will be an excellent figure for any growing batcave.

The Batman is getting a lot of attention lately, and I really hope it delivers an impressive and action-packed story. The film just received its PG-13 rating, which has disgruntled a couple of fans, but with all of the kid's toys what did you expect? Hot Toys will do an incredible job showcasing all of the neat and little detail on this version of Batman, and I am excited to see its full reveal. I can imagine that two versions of the figure will be offered with a standard and a deluxe which will include this new batcycle. It is hard to know how the public will react to The Batman, but if it is loved by fans I would expect a couple more Hot Toys releases with Riddler and Catwoman if anything. Until then, Hot Toys collectors can find all of the upcoming and available figures right here. Stay tuned for more information as it comes to these The Batman figures and start saving as that deluxe set will easily be over $400.

"Get a first look at the Dark Knight and his crime fighting arsenal. The Batman movie inspired collectible series is to be revealed very soon."