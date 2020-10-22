Hot Toys Unveils Avengers: Endgame Themed Cosbi Figures

Hot Toys is back with some brand new collectibles from the cinematic hit, Avengers: Endgame. With their new series Cosbi, they are bringing 9 of your favorite heroes and villains in blind box format. This is done to maintain the rarity and collectability of each Avenger and they will include a connected puzzle base for a perfect display format. There will be 1 hidden figure but the other 8 will include Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Rescue, Captain Marvel, and Thanos. They are all shown in their signature outfits and weapons from Avengers: Endgame and feature an adorable new look perfect for any collector. These adorable little Avengers are pretty sweet little collectibles for any fan new or old. The designs for Thor, Captain America, Captain Marvel, and both Iron Man and Rescue would be fun to display in any setting. Each one is packed with the right amount of detail and that will be a nice addition for any fan of the Avengers films. I am curious who the mystery figure will be and we would love to see maybe Ant Man or Gamora in the Cosbi design. No price or release date was given just yet but fans can find most Hot Toys collectibles located here.

"The remaining Avengers must figure out a way to bring their vanquished allies for an epic showdown with Thanos who decimated the planet and universe. Today, Hot Toys is excited to offer fans a unique collection of miniature collectibles from Marvel Studios' epic production Avengers: Endgame. Firstly unveiled in Hot Toys Summer Showcase, the newly debuted Cosbi line-up features Avengers: Endgame characters with their signature outfits and weapons as seen in the movie. Includes Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Rescue, Captain Marvel, Thanos, and a hidden version. Each random package box includes a 7.5cm tall Cosbi collectible of your favorite Avengers: Endgame characters, and a connectable puzzle base, comes sealed in a foil bag and blind boxed to preserve the rarity and collectability of the series. Available in selected markets only. Join the Avengers with your first Hot Toys Cosbi!"