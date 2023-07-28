Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: iron man, marvel, s.h. figuarts, Tamashii Nations

Iron Man Mark IV Makes A Landing for S.H.Figuarts 15th Anniversary

Coming to life right from the MCU, S.H.Figuarts is celebrating their 15th Anniversary with a brand new Mark IV Iron Man figure

Tony Stark is back as Tamashii Nations is here and celebrating their 15th anniversary of S.H. Figuarts with a new release. Coming to life from the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Iron Man 2 comes the brand-new S.H. Figuarts Iron Man in Mark IV Armor. The Mark VI Armor will come in at just under 6" tall and will come with helmeted and Tony Stark head sculpt. Other accessories include swappable hands, neck pieces, sunglasses, repulsor effects, and a box of donuts. Recreate the infamous Iron Man Donut Scene from the film with some of these sweet accessories and display him on the new Tamashii Nations S.H.Figuarts commemorative base.

Marvel fans can never have enough suits of armor in their collection, and this Mark IV armor is updated and ready for action. The Iron Man 2 S.H.Figuarts 15th Anniversary Mark IV Armor is priced at $104.99, and pre-orders are already live right here. Check out some of the other S.H.Figuarts figures right here with suits from Avengers: Endgame, Tech On Avengers, and the new Five Years Later version.

"Iron Man Mk 4 appears again in this S.H.Figuarts 15th anniversary version to celebrate the 15th anniversary of S.H.Figuarts! In addition, the S.H.Figuarts 15th anniversary display stand and a limited edition sleeve are also included as accessories! Be sure to add this figure to your Marvel collection!"

Product Features

Approx. 5.7 inches (14.5cm)

Made of ABS and PVC

From the Iron Man 2 film

Part of the S.H.Figuarts series

Features premium articulation

S.H.Figuarts 15th Anniversary version

Box Contents

Iron Man figure

3 Pairs of interchangeable hand parts

2 Interchangeable head parts

Interchangeable gauntlet parts (left/right)

Interchangeable neck part

Interchangeable back parts set

Effect parts set

Donut parts

S.H.Figuarts 15th anniversary display stand

