Iron Man Gets New Age of Ultron Figure From threezero

Iron Man is blasting his way in with a new figure from threezero. Coming out of Avengers: Age of Ultron comes a new 1/12 scale figure featuring Iron Man in his Mark 43 Armor. The Mark 43 armor will stand 6.5 inches tall, have 48 points of articulation, made up of diecast parts, and will have a light-up effect. Iron Man does include a nice set of accessories as well, like attachable arm rockets, five interchangeable hands, and a variety of blaster effects for his hands and feet. The Avengers: Age of Ultron Mark 43 armor will also feature the LED pieces in his eyes, and chest bringing this figure to life and making him stand out in your collection. One unique feature for this figure is at threezero has incorporated detachable upper arms and torso to allow connection between it and the upcoming 2021 Hulkbuster armor set.

This figure is beautifully detailed, and with the use of die-cast pieces, it stands out from the competition. The Iron Man Mark 43 armor is packed with a great variety of accessories that will allow many Marvel collectors to have their own unique touch when they put them on display on their shelves. The Avengers: Age of Ultron Iron Man Mark 43 figure from threezero will be priced at $89.99. He is expected to release between July – August 2021, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

Iron Man Mark 43 Blasts Into Action With threezero

"threezero proudly presents the DLX Iron Man Mark 43 as the first action figure in the Marvel Studios x threezero Avengers: Infinity Saga series. This fully-articulated 1/12 scale collectible figure stands at 6.5" (~16.5cm) tall and is constructed of threezero's renown DLX die-cast system with over 48 points of articulation. Its forearms and upper-torso are detachable which allow the Mark 43 armor to fit inside the Mark 44 Hulkbuster armor to be released in 2021. Attachable arm rockets can be fixed onto both forearms, and two lighting functions are located on the figure; one in the chest and one in the eyes. The two air flaps on the back could be flipped open and close."

"The Avengers: Infinity Saga – 1/12 scale DLX Iron Man Mark 43 figure includes two attachable arm rockets; five pairs of interchangeable hands: One pair of fists, one pair of relaxed hands, one pair of shooting hands, one pair of flying hands, and one pair of shooting hands (to assemble the shooting effect); two pairs of effect parts: one pair of shooting effects, and one pair of flying effects (for the feet); and one DLX action stand."

Product Details:

Approximately 6.5″ (16.5cm) tall articulated figure

Over 48 points of articulation

Detachable forearms and upper-torso

Two (2) air flaps on the back

LED Light-up features: *

Eyes

Chest

Accessories:

Two attachable arm rockets

Five pairs of interchangeable hands: One pair of fists, one pair of relaxed hands, one pair of shooting hands, one pair of flying hands, and one pair of shooting hands (to assemble the shooting effect)

Two pairs of effect parts: One pair of shooting effects, and one pair of flying effects (for the feet)

One DLX action stand.