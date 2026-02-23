Posted in: Collectibles, Statue | Tagged: godzilla, spiral studio

Spiral Studios Returns to 1998 with Brand New Godzilla Statue

Return to the 90s with Spiral Studios as they give new life to an iconic version of Godzilla as they reveal a new 1998 statue

Article Summary Spiral Studios unveils a new highly detailed Godzilla 1998 statue from the iconic '90s American film.

The creature’s design features the dinosaur-like, agile look unique to Emmerich's Godzilla reimagining.

Gino Acevedo, original Creature Paint Designer, supervised painting for unmatched film accuracy.

This collectible stands 10 inches tall, priced at $485, with pre-orders open and a December 2026 release.

The 1998 Godzilla film was an American reimagining of the classic Japanese monster, directed by Roland Emmerich and starring Matthew Broderick. Unlike the traditional Toho version, this Godzilla is portrayed as a mutated marine iguana that was created by nuclear testing in the South Pacific. Years later, the creature travels to New York City, where it makes a nest in Manhattan, triggering a massive military response. Unlike the more infamous 1960s Godzilla, this version was more dinosaur-like, with a slimmer build, greater agility, and a more animalistic appearance.

This film is a staple of '90s kids, and Spiral Studio is bringing the creature back as they debut their newest Hall of Fame Series statues. Coming in at 10" tall, the statue captures a running King of the Monsters with a significant amount of detail. Spiral Studios worked with Gino Acevedo, Creature Paint Designer and Supervisor of Godzilla 1998, to give fans the most accurate depiction of the creature as possible. Collectors can return to 1998 for $485 as pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles with a December 2026 release.

Spiral Studios – Hall of Fame Series: Godzilla 1998

"More than a figure, this piece is a cinematic sculpture — a tribute to a creature that defined a generation. Staying true to the uncompromising standard of accuracy and artistic integrity, the lead sculptor Tanaka Kenichi poured his heart and soul into capturing the spirit of the 1998 incarnation exactly as you remember it from the big screen. Every anatomical contour, every muscular tension, every subtle texture of the skin has been meticulously studied and sculpted to reflect the creature's distinctive design."

"To honor authenticity, Spiral Studio received invaluable support from the great Gino Acevedo, Creature Paint Designer and Supervisor of Godzilla 1998, who personally supervised the painting process to ensure the coloration and surface treatment match the original model used during the film's production."

