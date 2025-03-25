Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: jaws, lego

Jaws LEGO Icons: We Build the Legacy of Jaws for the 50th Anniversary

Evil lies beneath the surface as we honor the 50th anniversary of Jaws as we take on our next build with the impressive LEGO Icons set

Article Summary Celebrate 50 years of Jaws with an exclusive LEGO Icons set featuring a detailed replica of the Orca.

Nostalgia meets creativity as we craft the iconic movie scenes in 1,497 meticulously designed pieces.

Discover the thrilling magic of Spielberg’s 1975 classic and the LEGO Ideas journey behind this set.

Dive into suspenseful builds with John Williams' iconic score in the background, perfect for Jaws fans.

As Jaws approaches its 50th anniversary in 2025, its legacy remains as powerful and cinematic as ever. Directed by Steven Spielberg and released in 1975, Jaws was a groundbreaking thriller that not only terrified audiences but also revolutionized the film industry. Considered the first true summer blockbuster, this PG-rated film quickly redefined how movies were marketed and distributed, paving the way for modern blockbuster filmmaking. To celebrate the 50th anniversary, we are taking on a new build with LEGO as we revisit Amity Island with the LEGO Icons Jaws set. This set features 1,497 pieces and features an entirely crafted replica of the Orca, with three mini-figures and a brick-built version of the deep sea monster.

This Jaws set was a LEGO Ideas release, and for fans who are unaware, the LEGO Ideas program allows fans to submit their own original LEGO set concepts for a chance to become official products. The set must gain 10,000 votes from the community to be even considered for production. Thankfully, this set made the cut, and it was released in July 2024, but this is the year it will surely get swallowed whole off shelves as Jaws hits its 50th anniversary. We are starting off our build a little differently as we tackle some of the last steps of the set, focusing on building the eerie water of Amity. Jaws is based on Peter Benchley's novel. And for LEGO fans who have not seen the 50-year-old film, it follows Police Chief Martin Brody, marine biologist Matt Hooper, and shark hunter Quint as they hunt a massive great white terrorizing the beach town of Amity Island.

Jass is filled with suspense, with John Williams' iconic score being featured throughout, which is also the perfect soundtrack for this build. As for the film, its impact extended beyond entertainment, influencing public perception of sharks and enhancing new fascination and generations of fear. We are only focusing on the water baseplates here, but this is an intricate way to add depth to the set without actually doing anything., similar to what Steven Spielberg did with the movie. Sometimes, the unseen is often scarier than what is shown, and this set is setting up some pretty amazing stuff that will surely honor the legacy of Jaws, so stay tuned as we start on the Orca next… with Chief Brody!

