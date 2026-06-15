Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, lego

KPop Demon Hunters Arrives At LEGO with New Derpy Tiger Set

The world of KPop Demon Hunters is coming to the brick-built world of LEGO as they debut the new Derpy Tiger and Sussie Bird set

Article Summary LEGO unveils its first KPop Demon Hunters set, bringing Derpy Tiger and Sussie Bird to brick-built life.

The 825-piece KPop Demon Hunters set features a rotating head, poseable legs, paws, tail, and removable Sussie Bird.

Fun KPop Demon Hunters Easter eggs include Jinu and Rumi love notes plus a flower pot hidden in Derpy’s head.

Derpy Tiger & Sussie Bird is priced at $69.99, up for pre-order now, and releases August 1, 2026 via LEGO.

KPop Demon Hunters took the world by storm, and collectible companies are finally beginning to catch up with the hit franchise. While fans are still waiting for upcoming releases from Mattel and Hasbro, LEGO has officially entered the scene with its first KPop Demon Hunters set. The company has unveiled Derpy Tiger & Sussie Bird, bringing two of the film's most beloved mascots to brick-built life in a display piece packed with personality. The set comes in at 825 pieces and recreates the iconic duo with impressive attention to detail.

Derpy Tiger features multiple points of articulation, including a rotating head that allows for different facial expressions, adjustable legs and paws, and a poseable tail. Sussie Bird can perch atop Derpy's head or be removed and displayed separately, giving builders even more ways to showcase the pair. LEGO also included several fun Easter eggs inspired by the film, including love notes from Jinu and Rumi, as well as a flower pot accessory that can be stored inside Derpy's head. The Derpy Tiger & Sussie Bird set is priced at $69.99, is up for pre-order right now on the LEGO Store, and has an August 1, 2026, release. Be on the lookout for more additional KPop Demon Hunters sets expected to follow in 2027.

LEGO KPop Demon Hunters – Derpy Tiger and Sussie Bird

"Let fans of the KPop Demon Hunters movie bring a beloved pair of characters to life with this Derpy Tiger and Sussie Bird (72537) LEGO® animal building toy. Girls and boys can have a blast assembling this fun piece of K-pop merch and recreating memorable scenes from the movie."

"Choose from 2 expressions to show off the tiger's goofy grin or let him deliver a sweet love note on his tongue. Pose the duo using their movable features, then pop the magpie on the tiger's head for a true bird's-eye view! The set includes 2 love notes and a flowerpot for the tiger to knock over. When playtime is over, store the accessories in the secret compartment in Derpy's head. Set contains 825 pieces.

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