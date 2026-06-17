Posted in: Collectibles, Pop Culture | Tagged: kelloggs, toy story

Kellogg's Brings Back Collectibles in Cereal Boxes for Toy Story 5

Kellogg's is back with a bit of nostalgia for your breakfast routine as it debuts Toy Story 5–inspired collectible spoons inside select cereal boxes

Article Summary Kellogg’s brings toys back to cereal boxes for the first time in over a decade with a Toy Story 5 promotion.

Select boxes include Toy Story 5 collectible spoons starring Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, and trading cards.

The limited-time Toy Story 5 campaign spans Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Apple Jacks, Rice Krispies, and more.

Launching nationwide April 26, the Toy Story 5 cereal promo taps breakfast nostalgia and hands-on family fun.

Breakfast is about to get a whole lot more nostalgic as Kellogg's brings back one of the most beloved cereal traditions. For the first time in more than a decade, the company is putting toys back inside cereal boxes, and it is doing so with the help of Disney and Pixar's upcoming Toy Story 5. The promotion marks a return to the glory days of cereal-box surprises, giving both kids and longtime collectors a reason to start checking the breakfast aisle once again. The limited-time promotion will roll out across several of Kellogg's iconic cereals, including Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Apple Jacks, Corn Pops, Rice Krispies, Corn Flakes, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Cocoa Loops.

Hidden inside select cereal boxes will be a variety of Toy Story 5-inspired collectibles, including playable character spoons featuring Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, and collectible trading cards. The new toy campaign is designed to recreate the excitement of discovering a surprise toy at the breakfast table and will be a perfect companion for the new film. This type of promotion feels especially fitting given the themes of Toy Story 5: bringing toys back into kids' hands while stepping back from technology. Kellogg's is surely leaning heavily into that nostalgia factor here, but digging through cereal boxes for prizes is a treat that the next generation surely needs to experience.

Cereal Nostalgia Returns from Kellogg's for Toy Story 5

"For the first time in over a decade, Kellogg's is bringing playable toys back inside cereal boxes in celebration of Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5, in theaters June 19. The special edition cereal boxes, available nationwide April 26, invite families to rediscover the joy of surprise toys, hands-on play, and the timeless magic of childhood breakfasts that connect generations. Toys in cereal boxes have long been a childhood ritual, turning ordinary mornings into adventures, sparking imagination and joy. Today, with screens everywhere, parents are looking for ways to recreate those playful moments. Toy Story 5 explores the same tension, as Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, and the gang navigate a world where digital play dominates, proving that the magic of a toy you can hold still matters."

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