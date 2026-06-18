Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: Marvel Comics, mezco toyz, punisher

Mezco Toyz Unleashes New One:12 Collective The Punisher Figure

The Punisher is back and ready for action with a brand new One:12 Collective figure from Mezco Toyz with a classic comic book appearance

Article Summary Mezco Toyz unveils a new One:12 Collective Punisher figure, inspired by Frank Castle’s classic Marvel Comics look.

The Punisher stands about 6 inches tall with 30-plus points of articulation, a tailored fabric suit, and 14 swappable hands.

This One:12 Collective Punisher packs four head portraits, tactical gear, a ballistic shield, and a massive weapons loadout.

Punisher pre-orders are live now for $125 through Mezco, with the Marvel collectible figure scheduled for February 2027.

Mezco Toyz is going fully armed and ready with its latest Marvel Comics release, unveiling a new 1/12 scale The Punisher figure based on Frank Castle's classic comic book appearance. Built for collectors who favor display depth and accessory overload, this release brings Marvel's most relentless vigilante into Mezco's highly articulated One:12 Collective lineup. Standing at approximately 6" tall, the figure features over 30 points of articulation and a tailored fabric costume designed to replicate Punisher's iconic look from the comics. Frank Castle is equipped for an all-out war on crime with a heavily loaded accessory package that includes multiple interchangeable portraits and 14 swappable hands for some intense action play.

Mezco Toyz was sure to make his arsenal pretty extensive, featuring handguns, a crossbow, a sniper rifle, a Uzi, C4, and even a rocket launcher. The Punisher will also come with a ballistic shield and detailed tactical gear, including harnesses, holsters, and utility pouches. Pre-orders are currently live through Mezco's store for $125, and he is expected to release in February 2027. Be sure to catch The Punisher in new Marvel projects such as Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Punisher: One Last Kill.

Mezco Toyz – One:12 Collective The Punisher

"One man. One mission. An endless war on crime. Inspired by The Punisher's classic comic book appearance, the One:12 Collective Punisher brings Frank Castle's uncompromising crusade to life. Armed with an extensive arsenal and driven by an unbreakable resolve, The Punisher stands ready to deliver his own brand of justice. The One:12 Collective Punisher features four interchangeable head portraits and fourteen interchangeable hands for creating a variety of combat-ready displays."

"Sporting his iconic skull-emblazoned costume, the Punisher is outfitted with a removable chest harness, interchangeable utility and tactical belts, thigh holsters, gauntlets, and a boot sheath. Loaded with an impressive cache of weapons, the Punisher comes complete with a sniper rifle featuring removable components, a rocket launcher, submachine gun, crossbow, revolver with scope, multiple handguns, explosives, and a ballistic shield. Three gun blast FX pieces add even more firepower to his display."

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