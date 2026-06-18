Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: hiya toys, rocky

Hiya Toys Steps Into the Ring With Rocky Balboa 1/12 Scale Figure

Step into the ring once more with Hiya Toys as they add Rocky Balboa to their Exquisite Super Series 1/12 scale lineup

Article Summary Hiya Toys brings Rocky Balboa from the 1976 Rocky to its Exquisite Super Series in detailed 1/12 scale form.

The 6-inch Rocky figure features a fully articulated body, underdog-era likeness, and ring-ready sculpted detail.

Soft goods robe and trunks, training gear, white tank top, stool, and ring display make this Rocky figure stand out.

Rocky pairs perfectly with Apollo Creed, with pre-orders live now for $129.99 ahead of a Q4 2026 release.

Not long ago, Hiya Toys unveiled its Exquisite Super Series Apollo Creed figure, bringing the legendary Rocky II opponent into 1/12 scale form. Now the line is going back to where it all started, as Rocky Balboa from the original 1976 film joins the roster. Based on Sylvester Stallone's iconic performance, this new 1/12 scale release captures Rocky in his earliest, underdog-era appearance ahead of his showdown with the heavyweight champion. Standing at roughly 6" tall, the figure features a highly detailed sculpt along with a fully articulated body built that is ready to step into the ring.

Hiya Toys is also leaning into soft goods for added screen accuracy, adding a tailored fabric robe and boxing trunks. Rocky also comes loaded with accessories, with attachable training gear, a white tank top, a stool, and a themed display that captures part of the ring. This new figure will pair perfectly with the previously released Apollo Creed figure, and pre-orders are already live for $129.99. Be sure to reserve yours now through the Hiya Toys Store, and he is expected to arrive in Q4 2026.

HIYA Exquisite Super Series 1/12 Scale 6 Inch Rocky

"It's where the legend began. To create a publicity spectacle, world heavyweight champion Apollo Creed randomly selects an unknown club fighter — Rocky Balboa for what's meant to be an easy exhibition match. But Rocky, a small-time boxer scraping by in Philadelphia, sees the bout as his one shot at proving himself."

"With astonishing grit and an unbreakable will, he delivers a performance no one saw coming, forcing Apollo to give everything he has to defend his title. This unforgettable showdown became one of the most iconic moments in film history. Standing approximately 16cm tall, this EXQUISITE SUPER Series 1/12 scale figure faithfully recreates Rocky's look from the legendary fight. His sculpted, powerful physique embodies the legendary moment a street fighter steps onto the world stage."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!