Loki Comes To Hot Toys As They Reveal New Cosbaby Figures

Today is the day that Marvel fans have been waiting for as we are blessed with the next Marvel Studios Disney+ series, Loki. The shows take place after Loki changes the ongoing timeline after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Many questions are hopefully answered, and Hot Toys is not missing the celebration of the premiere. They have unveiled that two new Marvel Cosbaby figures are on the way with a Variant Suit, Loki, and President Loki. Each Cosbaby is loaded with a great sculpt, amazing detail, and an extra bonus for collectors. Hot Toys also included a specially crafted TVA-themed metal badge and embroidered patch.

These are nice little additions that will be perfect to enhance any Loki collection and will be nice to add some mischief to your wardrobe. These Cosbaby Bobble-Head Loki figures are not up for pre-order just yer, but fans will be able to find them here when live. If Hot Toys is already dabbling in their other line with these designs, then I'm sure we will see a 1/6 scale figure drop in the future. A President Loki would be awesome in a fully articled, highly detailed, and beautifully crafted Hot Toys 1/6 scale format.

"The God of Mischief is back. After absconding with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame, Loki will be stepping out of his brother's shadow to fix the reality he broke. Based on the upcoming Marvel Studios' original series – Loki, Hot Toys is excited to present the titular character as stylish Cosbaby, features Loki, and President Loki Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head, with each Cosbaby exclusively includes a themed metal badge or an embroidered patch. Collectible measures approximately 10 cm tall with bobble-head design."

"Loki Cosbaby captures the God of Mischief dressed neatly in smart outfit with a tie, holding a device on hand, making him exceptionally professional looking; collectible comes with a specially crafted TVA themed metal badge. President Loki Cosbaby with his iconic horned helmet, in a casual suit and president pin badge, standing with opens arms; collectible comes with a specially crafted TVA themed embroidered patch. Pick up the glorious Loki Cosbaby before they're gone!"