Mace Windu Brings Balance to Hot Toys with New Star Wars Release

Hot Toys continues the celebration of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones with a brand new 1/6 scale figure. This party's over as a Jedi Master Mace Windu has entered the battlefield with an incredible new figure. Mace will stand 12.5" tall, has 30 points of articulation, and comes in new windowed packaging. Hot Toys captures the power and strength of Master Windu with this. Nice long overdue figure. He comes with a nice variety of accessories to like a removable fabric cloak, Master Yoda hologram, course, his iconic purple lightsaber with LED elements. Mace Windu even comes with specialized gauntlets from Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The likeness is not bad to Samuel L Jackson, and I'm sure we will see updated versions as time goes on. The Attack of the Clones Mace Windu is priced at $279 and is set for a June 2024 release. Pre-orders are already live, and he can be found right here.

"This Party's Over." – Mace Windu

"Star Wars: Attack of the Clones™ – 1/6th scale Mace Windu™ Collectible Figure. A grim Jedi Master™ with an amethyst-bladed lightsaber, Mace Windu was the champion of the Jedi Order™, with little tolerance for the failings of the Senate, the arguments of politicians, or the opinions of rebellious Jedi. "As the Clone Wars intensified, Mace sensed the dark side of the Force at work and knew the Jedi's enemies were plotting to destroy the Order and end its stewardship of the galaxy. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, Hot Toys is excited to officially present the 1/6th scale Mace Windu collectible figure!"

"Meticulously crafted based on the appearance of Mace Windu, the 1/6th scale collectible figure features a newly developed head sculpt with great likeness, finely tailored Jedi robe and tunic, a LED light-up lightsaber, a holocaster with hologram of Yoda™, a display base, and a bonus pair of forearm armor inspired by Mace Windu's appearance in Star Wars: The Clone Wars™ animated series! Mace Windu will surely be a stand out in your Star Wars collection!"

The Mace Windu Sixth Scale Figurefeatures:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Samuel L. Jackson as Mace Windu in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones movie

One (1) newly developed head sculpt

Movie-accurate facial expression and detailed skin texture

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Approximately 32cm tall

Five (5) pieces of interchangeable hands including: One (1) pair of force using hands One (1) relaxed right hand One (1) pair of accessory holding hands



Costume:

One (1) dark brown colored Jedi robe

One (1) brown colored robe with belt

One (1) beige colored tunic

One (1) brown colored belt

One (1) pair of beige colored pants

One (1) pair of dark brown colored boots

Weapons:

One (1) LED-lighted purple lightsaber (USB power operated)

One (1) purple lightsaber blade in motion (attachable to the hilt)

One (1) lightsaber hilt

Accessories:

One (1) pair of forearm armor

One (1) holocaster

One (1) hologram figure of Yoda

Specially designed figure stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate