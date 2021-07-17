Icon Heroes Reveals The Karate Kid Cobra Kai Team Box Set

Icon Heroes is traveling through time as they revisit the 1984 All-Valley Karate Championship from The Karate Kid. The Karate Kid has easily gained a massive amount of popularity lately due to the high success of Cobra Kai. The sequel series original debuted on YouTube Red with two seasons already underway before it went mainstream with Season 3 which premiered on Netflix. Cobra Kai followed the story of Johnny Lawrence and his journey since his embarrassing defeat at the All-Valley Karate Championship back in 1984. Icon Heroes is allowing fans to live this iconic tournament once again with their new The Karate Kid Cobra Kai Competition Team Action Figure Box Set. The set will include four 6" scaled figures from the film with Team Cobra Kai preparing to hopefully take home the gold.

The four figures included are John Kreese, Tommy, Bobby, and Dutch, four fighters you never see get figures. The box set will come with special widow packaging s well as a nice variety of swappable handpieces. This set will be a perfect companion piece to both Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso 6" figures also available from Icon Heroes. The Karate Kid Cobra Kai Competition Team Action Figure Box Set is priced at $140, and pre-orders are set to release here on July 19, 2021. This will be an excellent Cobra Kai collectible for both new and old fans, so do not miss this one.

"Icon Heroes presents The Karate Kid Cobra Kai Competition Team Action Figure Box Set featuring Kreese, Bobby, Dutch, and Tommy as seen in the classic film The Karate Kid. Each 6-inch scale action figure is fully poseable with 29 points of articulation and six interchangeable hands! Strike First. Strike Hard. No Mercy."

UPC: 759687321853

Material: PVC

Dimension: 6″ H

Approx. Weight: 1 lb

Ships to the U.S. and Canada