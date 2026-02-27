Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: star wars, Tamashii Nations, The Mandalorian

New S.H. Figuarts The Mandalorian and Grogu Figure Coming Soon

The Mandalorian and Gorgu are back for a brand new adventure and S.H. Figuarts has captured it with a new figure

Article Summary The Mandalorian & Grogu return in a new S.H. Figuarts figure set inspired by the upcoming Star Wars film.

Din Djarin and Grogu feature partially new designs, including updated costumes and accessories.

The set includes a blaster, new Grogu pod, wired cloak, shoulder joint, and multiple interchangeable parts.

Pre-orders go live soon, with expected release in May 2026 to coincide with the film's launch.

The Mandalorian & Grogu is the next upcoming Star Wars feature film that will continue the story of Din Djarin and his Force-sensitive foundling, Grogu. Directed by Jon Favreau, the movie will expand the narrative that began in the hit Disney+ TV series The Mandalorian. The film is expected to follow Din Djarin as he works as an independent contractor for the New Republic while continuing to train and protect Grogu. One can expect things won't be as easy as they seem, and Tamashii Nations wants fans to expand their adventures with a new S.H. Figuarts release.

A new Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu S.H. Figuarts figure has been revealed, capturing their look from the upcoming film. Standing at 6" tall, Din and Grogu will feature partially new designs, including a new pod for The Child, along with fabric cloths. The Mandalorian will come with a blaster, a wired soft-goods cloak, and an attachable part for Grogu to be displayed on his left shoulder. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but they are expected to arrive in May 2026, just in time for their new film.

Tamashii Nations – The Mandalorian and Grogu S.H. Figuarts

"From the film STAR WARS: The Mandalorian and Grogu, the protagonist Mandalorian and the Force-sensitive child Grogu join S.H.Figuarts as a set. In line with the new design, Mandalorian and Grogu feature partially newly sculpted parts. Grogu's essential pod is included with an all-new sculpt, and Grogu's outfit is recreated using fabric."

Contents:

The Mandalorian main body

STAR WARS: The Mandalorian replacement wrist parts (3 types each for left and right)

Grogu main body Grogu bag (with rondelle) Replacement head part for Grogu Replacement arm parts for Grogu (left and right)

Blaster

Pod Pod dedicated pedestal set

Grogu shoulder joint

