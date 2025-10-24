Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Fallout, McFarlane Toys

Maximum Return to McFarlane with His Own Deluxe Fallout Figure

Step into the Wastelands with McFarlane Toys as they bring the world of Fallout to life with a new selection of collectibles

The Wasteland awaits as McFarlane Toys has unveiled their newest set of 7" scale action figures inspired by the Fallout TV Series. Arriving next is Maximus, the young member of the Brotherhood of Steel, who was orphaned after the destruction of Shady Sands. He was taken in by the Brotherhood and trained from childhood to serve, and was finally picked as a squire to Knight Titus. However, after Titus is killed in battle, Maximus dons his power armor to try to be the hero he wants to be. McFarlane now brings Maximus to life with his very own action figure, who is suited up in Titus Power Armor.

Get ready to save the Wasteland and join Lucy on her mission to find her dad with this nicely sculpted figure that comes with a swappable Power Armor helmet and Maximus head sculpts. This Fallout figure will also feature a variety of swappable hands, a Super Sledge, a display base, and a collectible art card. He will join other new Fallout releases from McFarlane Toys with Cooper Howard, The Ghoul, and Hank MacLean. Pre-orders are already live for $34.99, and he is set to release in November 2025.

Maximus (Fallout TV Series) Deluxe 7" Figure

"When Maximus's family and community were taken from him in a traumatic incident as a child, he was raised by the Brotherhood of Steel. They became his family and community. His biggest fear is weakness and he seeks power as a means to shield himself from the violence and dangers of the Wasteland."

Maximus is featured in his look from Fallout Season 2.

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the Amazon MGM Studios original series FALLOUT.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing.

Includes alternate head, 4 extra hands, Super Sledge and base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFarlane Toys FALLOUT figures.

