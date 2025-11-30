Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Reissues Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Jabba the Hutt

Hasbro has seemingly unlocked a few of their previous Star Wars exclusives as reissues including sets surrounding Jabba the Hutt

More Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figures are on the way, as Hasbro is reissuing some popular sets. One of which is the Jabba the Hutt Set that brings the notorious crime lord's palace from Return of the Jedi to life. At the center is Jabba himself, a highly detailed and richly painted deco that captures his uncomfortable, slimy texture, as fans remember. The set also includes two of Jabba's infamous associates with Salacious B. Crumb, the mischievous Kowakian monkey-lizard, and the sinister torture droid 8D8.

Beyond the figures, the Star Wars set includes a throne and dais for Jabba, along with soft goods like rugs and pillows, as well as props such as a hookah-style pipe and assorted palace food and drink. This set was released alongside the Book of Boba Fett Throne Room, which allowed fans to turn back the clock to the Original Trilogy. For fans who still need a Jabba the Hutt or have other places for the Tatooine gangster, be sure to pre-order yours right now on Hasbro Pulse for $99.99 with an April 2026 reissue.

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Jabba the Hutt Set

STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI: This Jabba the Hutt 3.75-inch action figure set (9.5 cm) is inspired by Star Wars: Return of the Jedi™– a great gift for Star Wars™ collectors and fans ages 4 and up

CARDED SALACIOUS B. CRUMB AND 8D8: This Star Wars The Vintage Collection set features a newly tooled Salacious B. Crumb and – for the first time in The Vintage Collection – the smelter droid 8D8!

FILM-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This Star Wars: Return of the Jedi collectible set comes with aquarium and pipe set pieces, as well as food and drink accessories to set the scene

JABBA THE HUTT: Jabba the Hutt was one of the galaxy's most powerful gangsters, with far-reaching influence in both politics and the criminal underworld

