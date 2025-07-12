Posted in: Collectibles, Mego | Tagged: fantastic four, marvel, Mego

Disney Store Exclusive Fantastic Four Mego 4-Pack Revealed

A new Disney Store Exclusive Fantastic Four Mego set arrives that brings the World's Greatest Super-Heroes to life

Article Summary Disney Store reveals an exclusive Fantastic Four Mego 4-pack with retro 8-inch action figures.

Set features Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and the Thing in vintage style.

Figures include 26 points of articulation, repro head sculpts, vintage accessories, and costumes.

This collector’s set is priced at $89.99 and available now but selling out quickly on shopDisney.

Mego was the iconic toy company of the 1970s that played a crucial role in bringing superheroes into toy aisles. Their World's Greatest Superheroes line remains a cornerstone of vintage toy collecting. Among the most sought-after and legendary of Mego's offerings are their Marvel Comics line, including the Fantastic Four figures. Trying to find these figures now on the aftermarket can fetch a pretty penny, but now fans can bring them one once again, all together. A new Fantastic Four Mego Replica Set has been revealed by Disney Store, which faithfully brings back the World's Greatest Super-Heroes.

This exclusive turns back time to give faithful reproductions of these figures with 26 points of articulation, repro head sculpts, vintage accessories, and printed cloth costumes. Each figure even gets its own retro packaging and is all packed together for the first time. This Disney Store exclusive is selling out fast and can be seen through shopDisney for $89.99, so check Disney Parks and Disney Stores before they make like Invisible Woman and disappear.

Fantastic Four Mego 8" Figure Set – World's Greatest Super-Heroes

"Mego's World's Greatest Super-Heroes are back! Mego Corp. has relaunched their classic 8" action figure line in response to overwhelming demand. The Fantastic Four have that same iconic 1970s styling that we all know and love, now paired with Mego's new super-poseable body featuring 26 points of articulation. This exclusive four-figure set, which includes Mister Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and the Thing, comes in vintage-style Mego packaging inside an outer box."

"Each figure features faithful reproductions of the original head sculpts, vintage accessories and printed cloth costumes. The set includes a collectible metallic coin with classic Marvel Comics art and Mego logo. Enjoy reliving the adventures of the fabulous Fantastic Four with these fully poseable action figures!"

