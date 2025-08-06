Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: Marvel Comics, medicom, x-men

Embrace the Cold with New Marvel Comics X-Men Iceman MAFEX Figure

Medicom is back with a new selection of iconic heroes for their MAFEX collection from the world of Marvel Comics like Iceman

Article Summary Medicom unveils a new X-Men MAFEX Iceman action figure with translucent icy sculpt and signature accessories

Figure features high articulation, multiple heads and hands, plus detailed ice effects and surfing base

Bobby Drake, aka Iceman, is a founding X-Men member with powerful cold and ice manipulation abilities

Pre-orders are open for $134.99 with an expected release in June 2026 for X-Men collectors

Get ready to turn the temperature down in your X-Men collection as Medicom is back with a new and icy MAFEX figure. Robert "Bobby" Drake, known as Iceman, is one of the founding members of Marvel Comics' X-Men. Created by writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby, he first appeared in X-Men #1 back in September of 1963. Bobby discovered his mutant ability to generate and control ice in his early teens, trying to protect his girlfriend. He was soon sought out by Professor Charles Xavier, who would go on to invite him to join the X-Men, which he would accept and take on the codename Iceman.

Bobby has been an Amazing Friend, an X-Man, and saved the world a dozen times, and now the adventure continues with Medicom. A new Iceman MAFEX figure has been revealed, featuring an icy translucent sculpt, capturing his signature look. He will come with a few accessories with their swappable heads, a pair of ice blast hands, long ice power effects, and a surfing ice base. This figure is nicely crafted and will be a great addition to any X-Men MAFEX collection. Pre-orders are already live for $134.99; he is set for a June 2026 release.

X-Men MAFEX No.283 Iceman (Comic Ver.) Action Figure

"Icing his way to being the next entry in Medicom Toy's awesome MAFEX line of action figures is none other than Iceman! A core component of the X-Men, Iceman can manipulate ice and cold and is considered one of the strongest mutants alive. Equipped with a wide range of frost-based accessories, this figure also comes with dynamic articulation and is a great way to expand your X-Men collection! Order yours today!"

Product Features

6.30 inches (16cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Marvel Comics character

Part of the MAFEX line

Highly detailed

Premium articulation

Box Contents

Iceman figure

3 Alternate head parts

Interchangeable hand parts

Ice effect parts

Ice wave effect part

Stand

