New Statues for The Matrix and Avatar: The Last Airbender Hit DST A new assortment of new statues have arrive at Diamond Select Toys featuring some iconic franchises like The Matrix

It is that time of the month when Diamond Select Toys has revealed a bunch of new collectibles. New action figures and statues are on the way, with plenty of focus on Star Wars and Marvel Comics, which can be seen here. However, there are a couple of miscellaneous pieces that usually stand out and deserve their own spotlight. This month we are getting new PVC statues for some iconic movies and TV shows, The Matrix and Avatar: The Last Airbender. In The Matrix, we have Agent Smith's who is breaking reality with a nicely detailed and dynamic statue. From Avatar, we have the Earth Bender known as Toph from the Earth Nation. She is displayed on an incredible rocky base making it one heck of an Avatar: The Last Airbender statue that fans not want to miss. Pre-orders are live right here for Agent Smith, here for Toph, which both comics in at $59.99 with a September 2023 release. Check out more Diamond Select releases like this limited edition Spider-Gwen statue right here.

Bring Home The Matrix and Avatar: The Last Airbender

"THE MATRIX GALLERY AGENT SMITH PVC STATUE – A Diamond Select Toys release! Hello, Mr. Anderson! Take the red pill and wake up to a new line of Matrix collectibles from Diamond Select Toys! The inaugural release, a Gallery Diorama of Agent Smith in full attack mode, is made of high-quality PVC and measures approximately 10 inches tall. It features detailed sculpting and paint applications and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Nelson X. Asencio, sculpted by Jorge Santos Souza!"



"AVATAR THE LAST AIRBENDER GALLERY TOPH PVC STATUE – A Diamond Select Toys release! Air. Water. Fire. Earth. Each of the elements has a Bender, and the Earthbender has finally arrived! Toph, of the Earth Nation, launches a kick, as well as a generous helping of terrain, at an unseen opponent in this all-new Gallery Diorama. Made of high-quality PVC< it stands approximately 9 inches tall and features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and it comes packaged in a full-color box. Designed by Uriel Caton, sculpted by Salvador Gomes!"