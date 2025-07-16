Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

NECA Debuts TMNT: The Last Ronin II: Re-Evolution Collector's Edition

NECA returns to the new era of The Last Ronin II: Re-Evolution with a special autograph TMNT Collector’s Edition figure set

Article Summary NECA unveils a Collector’s Edition TMNT: The Last Ronin II - Re-Evolution 4-Pack, limited to just 100 pieces.

Set features Moja, Uno, Odyn, and Yi—the next generation Ninja Turtles introduced in the Last Ronin saga.

Collector's bundle includes a NECA-exclusive hardcover of Re-Evolution and an autograph by artist Ben Bishop.

Highly detailed 7-inch figures feature comic-inspired cel-shaded deco and window box packaging with original art.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin is a darker, emotionally charged chapter in TMNT lore, set in a dystopian future where only one turtle—Michelangelo—survives to avenge his fallen brothers. Years after the original team's demise, Mikey adopts the identity of the "Last Ronin," wielding all four turtles' weapons in honor of his lost family. As the saga unfolds, a new generation of turtles rises: Moja, Uno, Odyn, and Yi. They are the next generation of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and their story continues with TMNT: The Last Ronin II – Re-Evolution.

NECA is bringing this new age of shell-shocked heroes to life with a special Collector's Edition 4-Pack. This set will be limited to only 100 pieces and will include all four turtles along with a NECA-Exclusive variant hardcover of Re-Evolution. On top of that, this limited edition set will also feature an autograph card signed by the artist Ben Bishop. The future of the Last Ronin universe is nicely captured here with impressive accessories, sculpting, and a comic book-inspired cel-shaded deco. Pre-orders are live only on the NECA Store for $179.99, and it is set for a Q1 2026 release.

TMNT: The Last Ronin II: Re-Evolution Collector's Edition

"This 4-figure bundle comes with an exclusive Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin II: Re-Evolution Collector's Edition book, featuring all issues of Re-Evolution, with a NECA-Exclusive variant hardcover and an autograph card signed by Ben Bishop! Limited to 1000."

"From the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book series, The Last Ronin! NECA is proud to present Moja, Odyn, Uno, and Yi for the first time in adult action figure form. These second-generation turtles are ready to train with their sensei Casey Marie as she prepares to protect the streets of NYC. These highly articulated 7-inch scale Ultimate action figures feature all-new sculpts and stylized, detailed deco. Each one comes in collector-friendly window box packaging with an opening front flap featuring original artwork by The Last Ronin artist Ben Bishop."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!