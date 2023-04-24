Never Forget the Time with Bulova's Timeless Mickey Mouse Pocket Watch New collectibles have arrived from shopDisney that fans might not want to miss including this timeless Mickey Mouse pocket watch

Travel back in time with Bulova as they turn back the clock with their new limited edition Mickey Mouse Pocket Watch. This timeless treasure puts the time right back in your pocket with this stainless steel watch. Disney fans will notice Mickey Mouse is front and center as he poses right in front of Cinderella Castle on the white dial. Save yourself the plane ticket and park pass as this Mickey Mouse Pocket Watch was created especially for Walt Disney World Resort. However, some have made it online with shopDisney for $150, putting that modern quartz technology right in their hands. Other features include a Walt Disney World logo, Roman numerals, impact, and shattered resistance, as well as a wooden Disney Parks box. Mickey Mouse and Disney Parks fans can wield the power of time today right now and here.

Bring Home Magic with Disney's Mickey Mouse Pocket Watch

"Mickey Mouse Pocket Watch by Bulova – Walt Disney World. A timeless treasure adds a special touch to an elegant timepiece with this Mickey pocket watch by Bulova. Mickey poses in front of Cinderella Castle on the white dial that also features the iconic Walt Disney World logo. Hanging from a goldtone stainless steel chain, it marries classic details like Roman numerals with modern quartz technology. Presented in a mahogany stain solid hardwood box, it makes the perfect gift that will make them smile time and again."

Created especially for Walt Disney World Resort