Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, john wick

New John Wick: Chapter 4 Statue Arrives from DST with Caine

Diamond Select Toys is back with a new assortment of collectibles including a new John Wick Chaper 4 statue with Caine

Article Summary Explore Caine, the blind assassin from John Wick: Chapter 4, played by Donnie Yen.

Caine's skills as a martial artist are impressive despite his disability.

Diamond Select Toys unveils Caine statue with intricate details and dynamic pose.

Pre-order the high-quality PVC statue for $75, set for Q4 2025 release.

Caine was introduced in John Wick: Chapter 4 back in 2023, and he is a formidable blind assassin and an old friend of John Wick. Played by Donnie Yen, Caine is forced out of retirement by the High Table to hunt down Wick, and if he does not, his daughter's life is at risk. Despite his disability, Caine is a truly a deadly martial artist and marksman who uses his heightened senses and lightning-fast reflexes to stop anyone in his path. His connection to John Wick helps add an emotional weight to their encounters, and even though they find themselves on opposite sides, there is deep mutual respect between them.

Diamond Select Toys is now doing the High Table's bidding as they debut a new John Wick Gallery Select statue. Coming in at 10" tall, Caine not only makes a perfect enemy for Mr. Wick but finds himself at odds with the High Table. A nice amount of detail is depicted here, such as his sword being unsheathed and ready to fight. This diorama will pair well with any one of Diamond Select John Wick statues, and this one is priced at $75; pre-orders are already live, and it is set for a Q4 2025 release.

John Wick Chapter 4 Gallery Statue Caine

"A Diamond Select Toys release! From the world of John Wick, it's an all-new character in the Gallery Diorama line of statues! Blind swordsman Caine, played by martial-arts legend Donnie Yen, serves the Table against his will, protecting his daughter by enforcing the rules with his cane sword. Measuring approximately 10 inches tall, this sculpture of Caine with his sword unsheathed, surrounded by broken glass, is made of high-quality PVC and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. It comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Nelson X. Asencio, sculpted by Alejandro Pereira Ezcurra!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!