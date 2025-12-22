Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: iron man, Marvel Rivals, McFarlane Toys

New Marvel Rivals Iron Man Statues Makes a Landing from McFarlane

Marvel Rivals collectibles are finally starting to arrive including some brand new 1/6 scale statues from McFarlane Toys

Marvel Rivals has taken the world by storm, as new and dedicated Marvel fans dive into the multiverse to battle for the balance of reality. This game features a diverse set of iconic heroes and villains from the Marvel Universe, including some notable Avengers like Iron Man. Tony Stark plays a key role as both a frontline combatant and a strategic mind in the game's fractured multiverse storyline. Tony has been drawn into the conflict after detecting severe temporal distortions threatening global and, of course, interdimensional stability. He has rapidly adapted his technology to function across unstable realities, such as upgrading his armor to counter enemies from multiple timelines.

Lore-wise, Iron Man serves as a tactical leader, coordinating with other heroes while analyzing the multiverse crisis in real-time. While confident and sarcastic as ever, Tony brings flying mechanics to the game as well as some devastating heat to the battle if played correctly. McFarlane Toys has captured the popularity of this game by debuting a brand new set of 1/6 scale Marvel Rivals statues. We have already seen Venom, Anti-Venom, and Blade, with Iron Man now joining the fight with a nicely crafted statue. He will come with a copy of Marvel Rivals Ignite Issue #1, which helps expand the game's lore. Pre-orders are already live on the McFarlaneToysStore for $59.99, and he is expected to ship in Q1 2026.

Iron Man (Marvel Rivals) 1:6th Scale Collectible Figure

"Armed with superior intellect and a nanotech battlesuit of his own design, Tony Stark stands alongside gods as the invincible Iron Man. His state of the art armor turns any battlefield into his personal playground, allowing him to steal the spotlight he so desperately desires."

Inspired by Marvel Rivals.

1:6th Scale Collectible with environmental base and backdrop scene.

Stands approximately 11.2" tall.

Includes collectible art card with character artwork.

Includes Marvel Rivals Issue #1 comic book.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Marvel and Marvel Rivals Collectibles.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!