New Miniaturized Star Wars AT-AT Set Coming Soon from LEGO

The Empire lives as LEGO has unveiled yet another miniaturized Star Wars set from The Empire Strikes Back. The AT-AT (All Terrain Armored Transport) is one of the most iconic war machines in the Star Wars Original Trilogy. Towering at over 20 meters tall, this four-legged Imperial walker serves as a mobile fortress, that is part tank, part troop carrier, that is designed to intimidate and overwhelm enemy forces. Its massive, armored body is heavily shielded, resistant to most blaster fire, and equipped with powerful chin-mounted laser cannons.

LEGO has brought this deadly robot to life at 525 pieces and standing 6.5" tall. Despite its strengths, the walker's long legs make it vulnerable to tripping or sabotage, which have been famously exploited by Rebel Snowspeeders. LEGO was sure to capture just that with this miniaturized diorama as a Snowspeeder tries to take one down. Given its smaller size, a nice notable amount of detail is captured here and is perfect for any desk or office. The new AT-AT set is expected to arrive on January 1, 2026, for $64.99.

LEGO Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back – AT-AT

"Bring the drama of the Battle of Hoth into your home with this dynamic AT-AT building set for adults (75440). Recreate authentic details of the iconic AT-AT walker, as deployed by the ground forces of the Galactic Empire. Add a Rebel Alliance snowspeeder in flight, wrapping its tow cable around the AT-AT's legs as in the thrilling Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back™ scene. Enjoy quality time immersing yourself in this nostalgic, rewarding build, and display your creation on the stand with a nameplate."

"A super treat for yourself or gift for other adult fans and collectors, this set complements the mid-scale buildable models in the LEGO® Star Wars™ Starship Collection. Build smarter with the LEGO Builder app – zoom, rotate in 3D, track your progress and follow step-by-step digital instructions. Set contains 525 pieces."

