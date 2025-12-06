Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: hiya toys, walking dead

New The Walking Dead 1/18 Scale Glenn Announced by Hiya Toys

A new Exquisite Mini Series 1/18 figure is here from Hiya Toys from The Walking Dead as Glenn is ready to take on the apocalypse

Article Summary Hiya Toys unveils a new 1/18 scale Glenn Rhee action figure from The Walking Dead TV series.

Figure includes detailed sculpt, iconic outfit, and multiple weapons from Glenn’s later seasons.

Features one of four collectible, connectable The Walking Dead themed display bases for collectors.

Pre-orders are live now for $27, with an expected release in Q4 2026 for fans and collectors.

Glenn Rhee is one of the more beloved characters in AMC's The Walking Dead and was first introduced in Season 1. Glenn begins as a quick-thinking scavenger who helps Rick Grimes escape walkers in Atlanta, leading him back to his group, and accidentally, his wife. His background as a pizza delivery boy gives him the agility and street smarts necessary to survive early in the apocalypse. Over time, Glenn evolves from a light-hearted survivor into a dependable leader, and his character development further advances when he develops a relationship with Maggie Greene.

Sadly, it was Glenn's tragic death at the hands of Negan that became one of the series' most impactful moments. However, Hiya Toys is turning back the clock on The Walking Dead as they debut a new 1/18 scale figure, as Glenn is back and ready for action. Coming in at 4" tall, Glenn is featured in his later-season outfit and comes with an assault rifle, a pistol that can be holstered, and a knife. He will even get 1 of 4 The Walking Dead themed bases, which do connect if you have other Hiya Toys TWD figures. A lot of detail was put into this release, and pre-orders are already live for $27, with a Q4 2026 release.

Hiya Exquisite Mini Series 1/18 The Walking Dead – Glenn

"From The Walking Dead, the quick-thinking and brave survivor Glenn now joins Hiya Toys EXQUISITE MINI Series! Since its debut in 2010, The Walking Dead has captivated fans worldwide. As one of the group's earliest and most dependable members, Glenn became a fan favorite for his sharp instincts, calm judgment, and readiness to risk himself for the team. His optimism and resilience brought strength and morale to the survivors through some of their darkest moments."

"This EXQUISITE MINI Series Glenn action figure stands about 10.5CM tall, faithfully recreating his appearance from the TV series. Features a detailed head sculpt with his focused, determined look, and comes dressed in his signature blue long-sleeve shirt, tactical pants, and crossbody holster—capturing his agile, practical, and survivor style."

