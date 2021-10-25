Pre-orders are Live for McFarlane Toys The Dark Knight Returns

Pre-orders finally arrive for the upcoming wave of DC Multiverse Build-A-Figure wave from McFarlane Toys. This time we return to Frank Miller's iconic DC Comics story The Dark Knight Returns with four figures that give collectors a horse. That is right; the Build-A-Figure is Batman's horse he rides after the massive electromagnetic shock shakes the world. Joker, Robin, Superman, and Batman are all included in the wave, and McFarlane Toys tries to stay true to the Miller artwork with these figures. I personally do not think these designs translate well with this wave of DC Multiverse figures giving us some odd designs. Specifically, Superman gets a very odd design making him look like an entirely non-Clark Kent design.

The Dark Knight Returns pre-orders can be found located right here for $24.99 with a December 2021 release date. Be away that McFarlane Toys has been releasing full waves of their DC Multiverse Build-A-Figure sets in one complete boxed set as a McFarlaneToysStore exclusive. We have already seen this with The Last Knight on Earth wave with Bane and The Suicide Squad wave with King Shark. These sets give DC Comics fans a whole wave of figures in one massive box with the fully built BAF with an additional collectible card. If fans wait long enough, I'm sure they will see one of these exclusive sets arrive or a discount on the whole wave.

"These 7-inch scale figures are designed with McFarlane's signature Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range and posing. Each DC Multiverse figure includes a piece to build Batman's Horse, collectible art card with artwork on the front and character biographies on the back."

Product Features

7 inch (17.78cm) scale

Made of plastic

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Highly detailed

Collectable art cards with art on the front, and character biographies on the back

Box Contents

Batman figure 2 Pairs of hands Rope and batarang Trading card Base CTB Batman's Horse piece



Robin figure Slingshot Trading card Base CTB Batman's Horse piece



The Joker figure Alternate right hand Knife Trading Card Base CTB Batman's Horse piece



Superman figure 2 Pairs of hands Trading card Base CTB Batman's Horse piece

