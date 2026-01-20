Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: blokees, transformers

Prepare for Transformers Galaxy Version 09 Darkest Hour from Blokees

Blokees is back with a new set of mystery figures for the #Transformers Galaxy Version with Series 09 with the Darkest Hour

Article Summary Discover all nine Transformers in the Galaxy Version 09: Darkest Hour blind-box series from Blokees.

Collect buildable 4" models like Megatron, Arcee, Trypticon, and the rare Chase Variant Megatron.

All figures are officially licensed with unique accessories, top articulation, and no duplicates per set box.

Purchase single blind boxes for $8.99 or full sets for $80, perfect for any Transformers collector.

The Transformers Galaxy Version 09: Darkest Hour is Blokees newest blind-box collectible toy series featuring buildable Transformers model kits. Each box contains one figure from a themed wave of nine characters inspired by the "Darkest Hour" concept, which captures those dramatic, high-stakes battles from around their universe. The figures recreate iconic 4" characters like Megatron, Arcee, Trypticon, and even Unicron, who is featured in its planet mode. Here are all the possible characters you can get get in Blokees Transformers Galaxy Version 09 Darkest Hour blind-box series:

Megatron Arcee Springer Mirage Jetfire Thrust Bombshell Trypticon Unicron-Planet Megatron (Special Chase Variant) – a rare battle-damaged/metallic finish version (1/36 chance)

Transfomers collectors can snag up a single Transformers Galaxy Version 09 Darkest Hour box for $8.99 or grab the whole case for $80 from the Blokees store. Blokees continues to grow and these kits have been an absolute blast to build and the thrill of not knowing what Autobot or Decepticon you will great. Be sure to snag up one or the whole case right now (online) and be sure to check out the other eight collections while you are at it.

Blokees Transformers Galaxy Version 09 Darkest Hour

"Enter the Darkest Hour and witness an epic clash as iconic characters like Megatron, Arcee, and Springer come to life. This officially licensed set features meticulously crafted models, each designed for dynamic, battle-ready poses with carefully balanced articulation and proportions."

"Assemble your army and experience the rare Chase Variant Megatron (1/36), complete with a battle-damaged face and metallic finish. Each model includes character-specific accessories, and with a No Duplicate Guarantee in set boxes, this collection is ideal for showcasing, storytelling, or adding to your growing collection."

Officially Licensed

Special Scan Version Megatron

Character-Specific Accessories

Superb Proportions & Articulation

Classic Look Recreated

No Duplicates in Set Boxes

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!