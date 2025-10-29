Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Quickstrike Brings the Poison to Hasbro with New Transformers Release

Hasbro attended MCM London this past weekend and unveiled a new assortment of collectibles including new Transformers releases

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Transformers Age of the Primes Deluxe Class Quickstrike at MCM London Comic Con.

Quickstrike transforms in 21 steps between robot and scorpion-cobra hybrid beast modes.

Figure stands 5.5 inches tall, features moveable claws and a bendable snake head tail for dynamic poses.

Pre-orders available now for $27.99 on Hasbro Pulse, with a February 2026 release date confirmed.

Quickstrike is a Predacon from the hit Beast Wars: Transformers series and was introduced in the show's second season (1997). He was formed from a damaged stasis pod and transforms into not a specific animal but a spliced one as a scorpion-cobra hybrid. This Predacon has the body of a scorpion with its tail being the head of a snake, making it quite deadly and unpredictable to its enemies. Quickstrike is not the smartest of the bunch, which makes him easy to manipulate. Megatron surely takes advantage of this, and now you can too with a brand new figure from Hasbro.

Quickstrike is now ready for a fight with his new Transformers Age of the Primes figure, standing 5.5" tall. He will convert into his scorpion/ snake hybrid mode in just 21 steps and will have a very interesting bot mode with arms as deadly animal parts. Collectors can now build up their Transformers: Beast Wars collection with Quickstrike, who is already up for pre-order at $27.99 on Hasbro Pulse with a February 2026 release date.

Transformers Age of the Primes Deluxe Class Quickstrike

"With intricate poseability, the Quickstrike action figure makes an awesome addition to any collection. Look for more Transformers collectible toys (sold separately, subject to availability) featuring characters like Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron, and more to create a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

CONVERT BETWEEN ROBOT AND SCORPION MODE IN 21 STEPS: This Transformers toy figure converts between modes in 21 steps

5.5-INCH DELUXE CLASS TRANSFORMERS FIGURE: In robot mode, the Transformers action figure is 5.5 inches (14 cm) tall

SNAKE HEAD TAIL AND MOVEABLE CLAWS: Bendable tail in scorpion mode becomes a snake head arm in bot mode

PART OF THE AGE OF THE PRIMES COLLECTION: Look for additional Age of the Primes figures (each sold separately, subject to availability) featuring characters like The Thirteen Quintus Prime and more

