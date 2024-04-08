Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

Return to Tatooine with LEGO's New Darth Maul Infiltrator Starship Set

LEGO is back with some brand new sets arriving in May 2024, including the return to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars

Article Summary LEGO celebrates 25th anniversary of The Phantom Menace with Darth Maul's Infiltrator set.

640-piece set includes foldable wings, retractable gear, and spring-loaded shooters.

Includes minifigures: Darth Maul, Anakin, Qui-Gon Jinn, and exclusive Saw Gerrera.

Available May 1, 2024, for $69.99 with pre-orders now at the LEGO Store.

At last, it is time to reveal ourselves to the Jedi and have our revenge as LEGO captures the 25th Anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. A new anniversary set has arrived from LEGO, capturing the Sith Apprentice Darth Maul's starship. The Infiltrator is flying on in with sweet new constructions that come sin at 640 pieces and measures 11" long. Star Wars fans will be able to fold out the wings, retract the landing gear for flight, as well as fire to spring loaded shooters. To make things more interesting, Darth Maul can also launch 3 DRK-1 Probe Droids and his speeder, the Bloodfin, right from his ship.

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace fans will also be treated to three extra LEGO minifigures with Anakin Skywalker, Qui-Gon Jinn, and an exclusive Star Wars 25th anniversary Saw Gerrera. Whether you are taking to the stars to hunt Jedi or the sands of Tatooine to clash blades with Qui-Gon Jinn, this is the set for you. The Star Wars The Infiltrator set is expected to be released on May 1, 2024, for $69.99, and pre-orders are already live on the LEGO Store.

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Darth Maul's Infiltrator Set

"Build Darth Maul's Sith Infiltrator (75383) and role-play his pursuit of Qui-Gon Jinn from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace with this starship building toy for kids aged 9 and up. Fold out the wings and retract the landing gear for flight, fire the 2 spring-loaded shooters and press the trigger to drop 3 DRK-1 Probe Droids from the front compartment. Darth Maul is equipped with a double-bladed lightsaber, and Qui-Gon Jinn has a lightsaber for duels, and the set also includes Darth Maul's Bloodfin speeder, which fits inside the starship cockpit."

Recreate Darth Maul's Sith Infiltrator and Bloodfin speeder, and play out Star Wars: The Phantom Menace scenes with this building toy for kids

Darth Maul, Anakin Skywalker and Qui-Gon Jinn, plus an exclusive LEGO Star Wars™ 25th anniversary Saw Gerrera minifigure with a display stand

Features foldout wings for flight, retractable landing gear, 2 spring-loaded shooters and a trigger-operated hatch to release the 3 DRK-1 Probe Droids from the front compartment

Darth Maul can sit on his Bloodfin speeder in the starship's cockpit, and the set also includes his double-bladed lightsaber and Qui-Gon Jinn's lightsaber

