Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, thunderbolts
Hasbro Reveals First Look at Thunderbolts Sentry with Marvel Legends
A new set of Marvel Legends are on the way from Hasbro including new figures for the upcoming film Thunderbolts
Article Summary
- Hasbro unveils Thunderbolts Sentry and John Walker in Marvel Legends set for Fall 2025.
- Bob Reynolds' Sentry joins MCU's Thunderbolts with modern Marvel Studios design.
- Get Sentry and John Walker figures, inspired by upcoming film, for $49.99.
- 6-inch figures feature detailed design, articulation, and unique accessories.
Bob Reynolds, also known as the Sentry, is one of Marvel's most complex and powerful heroes. Introduced in The Sentry #1 (2000), he was initially portrayed as a long-lost superhero whose existence had been erased from everyone's memory, including his own. With the power of a million exploding suns, he rivaled even Thor and the Hulk. However, his mind was plagued by his dark alter ego, the Void, a monstrous entity capable of mass destruction. Bob is now arriving in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Thunderbolts, and Hasbro has given fans their first look at his new superhero outfit.
A new set of Thunderbolts Marvel Legends figures is on the way with a special 2-pack with Sentry coming with John Walker. Both figures captured their new on-screen appearances from Thunderbolts, with US Agent getting an updated suit, swappable hands, and a scratched-up shield. Sentry, on the other hand, will just get a pair of swappable hands, but his suit is nicely crafted with that modern Marvel Studios design. Pre-orders for this Thunderbolts Marvel Legends 2-Pack go up for pre-order on May 8 for $49.99 with a Fall 2025 release.
Marvel Legends Thunderbolts 2-Pack – John F. Walker and Sentry
"(HASBRO | Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $49.99| Pre-Order on May 8 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Fall 2025). Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends John F. Walker and Sentry action figures! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts*."
"The figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. The Marvel action figure set comes with 5 accessories, including John F. Walker's shield and alternate hands for each figure. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine movie-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles."