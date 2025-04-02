Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, thunderbolts

Hasbro Reveals First Look at Thunderbolts Sentry with Marvel Legends

A new set of Marvel Legends are on the way from Hasbro including new figures for the upcoming film Thunderbolts

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Thunderbolts Sentry and John Walker in Marvel Legends set for Fall 2025.

Bob Reynolds' Sentry joins MCU's Thunderbolts with modern Marvel Studios design.

Get Sentry and John Walker figures, inspired by upcoming film, for $49.99.

6-inch figures feature detailed design, articulation, and unique accessories.

Bob Reynolds, also known as the Sentry, is one of Marvel's most complex and powerful heroes. Introduced in The Sentry #1 (2000), he was initially portrayed as a long-lost superhero whose existence had been erased from everyone's memory, including his own. With the power of a million exploding suns, he rivaled even Thor and the Hulk. However, his mind was plagued by his dark alter ego, the Void, a monstrous entity capable of mass destruction. Bob is now arriving in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Thunderbolts, and Hasbro has given fans their first look at his new superhero outfit.

A new set of Thunderbolts Marvel Legends figures is on the way with a special 2-pack with Sentry coming with John Walker. Both figures captured their new on-screen appearances from Thunderbolts, with US Agent getting an updated suit, swappable hands, and a scratched-up shield. Sentry, on the other hand, will just get a pair of swappable hands, but his suit is nicely crafted with that modern Marvel Studios design. Pre-orders for this Thunderbolts Marvel Legends 2-Pack go up for pre-order on May 8 for $49.99 with a Fall 2025 release.

Marvel Legends Thunderbolts 2-Pack – John F. Walker and Sentry

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $49.99| Pre-Order on May 8 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Fall 2025). Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends John F. Walker and Sentry action figures! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts*."

"The figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. The Marvel action figure set comes with 5 accessories, including John F. Walker's shield and alternate hands for each figure. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine movie-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles."

